Cavaliers can give former All-Star last shot at comeback to replace Dean Wade

Ben Simmons' annual attempt to an NBA return has begun, but the Cleveland Cavaliers might have reason to be the foolish franchise to sign him.

In a recent interview with Men's Health, the former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star revealed he is planning a return to the NBA after watching the playoffs and believing he can compete with anyone still. Simmons last played in the 2024-25 season, appearing in 51 games with the LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets in an uninspiring comeback. Simmons averaged 5 points, 5.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 22 minutes per game.

While Simmons' last NBA stint paled in comparison to his All-Defensive Team years in Philly, he nonetheless showcased his physicality and unique skill set. Standing at 6-foot-11, Simmons plays the point guard role, distributing the ball as an offensive engine. His unorthodox talents made Simmons a wonder of the NBA in his early years, often lauded as the next face of the league. Unfortunately, a stagnated offensive progression as a non-shooter left Simmons behooved by onlookers after years of struggle.

A lengthy back injury and public fallout with the Sixers organization destroyed Simmons' reputation. At 29 years old, Simmons is seemingly making his pitch for one final opportunity to continue his NBA career. Despite low expectations, Simmons might be the exact free agent signing the Cavaliers need this offseason.

Cleveland can give Simmons a final chance to save his career

Headlines surrounding the Cavaliers have not revolved around Simmons at all this summer. The potential return of LeBron James has predictably halted the Cavs' offseason until James' decision is made. In lieu of LeBron's Los Angeles Lakers exit, Cleveland's only offseason changes included the loss of Dean Wade, Larry Nance, Jr. and Keon Ellis.

All three players the Cavaliers lost this summer depleted their size and wing defense, leaving just Jaylon Tyson and Max Strus as the lone true wings on the roster. If James joins the Cavaliers for a final run with his hometown team, adding another defensive talent could round out the depth chart to complement the stars.

The best talent to put next to James, however, is the exact talent Simmons never developed. Sharpshooters on the perimeter perfectly complement LeBron, leaving Simmons to be an obvious no-go. Still, his size and versatility otherwise might be enough to fit a necessary role in Cleveland.

If Simmons is willing to adopt a defensive specialist role, taking on the point-of-attack assignment to shut down rival scoring guards, then the Cavaliers could make a low-cost, worthwhile investment in the former All-Star. Defensively, Simmons fits well next to any combination of Cavs stars, whether he plays in the backcourt or transitions to a frontcourt role.

Simmons' defensive role would slot into Dean Wade's former job as a stopper and defensive board crasher. Simmons offers the size, strength and lateral quickness Wade brought to Cleveland, but he also has the resume of a rising superstar that makes signing a defensive talent like him on a veteran minimum worth the risk.

Offensively, Simmons could play a role akin to Draymond Green's prime years with the Golden State Warriors. Rather than asking a non-shooter to evolve into a shooter, the Warriors posited Green's basketball IQ, strength and size to make him a crafty offensive hub. Playing Simmons with spot-up shooters like Strus and Sam Merril could give the Cavaliers an unexpected edge against rival contenders. Additionally, placing the ball in Simmons' hands could open opportunities for Donovan Mitchell or LeBron and relieve their offensive duties.

While Wade's offensive role served more as a catch-and-shoot threat, Simmons' passing and court vision makes up for his lack of scoring. While Wade was a knockdown shooter at times, his passivity on offense often led to him passing up an open three. His low volume and offensive vanishing acts made him nearly as impactful in scoring as Simmons.

If Simmons is ready for an NBA comeback, placing him next to a mentor and leader like LeBron might be the remedy to resolve much of Simmons' mental blocks that arose during his fallout in Philadelphia. Before Simmons' decline, James was an avowed supporter and believer in Simmons' future as an NBA superstar.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have every reason to avoid Ben Simmons, but the potential to add a supersized versatile defender might be the one reason worth taking a low-risk chance on the former star.