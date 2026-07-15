Cavaliers' must-have frontcourt solution is staring them right in the face

Entering the 2026 NBA Draft, a plurality of the Cleveland Cavaliers fan base hoped to see the franchise finally address the shallow frontcourt rotation with an exciting prospect like Zuby Ejiofor or Tarris Reed, Jr.

By the time Cleveland was on the board at pick 29, both players were gone. The Cavs traded back to the fourth pick of the second round and selected Arkansas guard Meleek Thomas. While Thomas initially disappointed many for being another player adding to a crowded backcourt, his record-breaking 85 points through three Summer League games has already shifted that perspective. Still, despite his exciting scoring and pesky defense, Cleveland got no closer to a reliable backup center with his selection.

Ahead of free agency, the Cavaliers re-signed veteran big Thomas Bryant to a one-year deal. He gave the Cavs a decent minutes last season and was a perfect locker room fit, but he did not give Cleveland a new look in the post. He does not have elite athleticism, and while he can shoot well from deep, he is not a stand-out stretch five.

The Cavs need a backup center with a burst of energy and physicality. That player was meant to be there in the draft, but Cleveland ended the night with an unexpected but welcome hidden gem with Thomas. Unbeknownst even to the Cavaliers, the much-awaited backup big was joining the team only mere hours later.

Former University of Miami (FL) big man Ernest Udeh, Jr. signed a two-way contract with the Cavaliers to join the Cleveland Charge the day after the draft. In his senior season at Miami, Udeh averaged 6.7 points and 9.2 rebounds while denying 1.4 shots per game. His tenacious interior defense and rebounding made him a prominent player for the Canes, although he never impacted the national spotlight enough to join a draft board.

Cleveland's scouting department found an overlooked talent, again

It has become the Cavaliers' calling card to be one of the premier developmental organizations in the league. Dean Wade emerged as an overlooked G League prospect before becoming a fringe starter for the Cavs. Craig Porter, Jr. also joined the Charge-to-Cavs pipeline behind Wade, and veteran wing Sam Merrill's career was resurrected after joining the Charge.

Cleveland's scouting department seemingly works miracles on command, discovering and funneling excellent underrated talents to the organization. Udeh might quickly be the next to make the list, joining Nae'Qwan Tomlin as the second consecutive frontcourt player to earn a standard contract after time with the G League.

In Summer League, Meleek has been undoubtedly the best Cavalier, if not the best player overall, to take the stage. Thomas will likely appear in the lottery during any future re-drafts, but Udeh deserves just as much intrigue for his production.

Standing at 6-foot-11, Udeh is a towering opponent to face in the paint. Ahead of the draft, NBA.com praised his length and physicality to anchor interior defenses and compared him to players like Clint Capela. Through the first three games of Summer League, that praise shows through. In Cleveland's 90-73 victory over the Miami Heat, Udeh tallied eight points and seven rebounds. While he might not score at Meleek's volume, Udeh's four blocks against the Heat showcase the exact reason the Cavaliers need him. When Mobley or Allen need rest, Udeh is the perfect player to slot in at center to keep the defense anchored.

In college, roughly one third of Udeh's rebounds came on the offensive glass. If that same physicality and shot-blocking translates to the NBA, the Cavaliers could finally have a reliable backup for the center position. He does not space the floor like Bryant and is not the athletic prospect entering the draft like Ejiofor, but Udeh is displaying all the talents Cleveland needed to find. He is an efficient interior scorer and a tough defender.

With Mobley and Allen leading the frontcourt depth chart, Cleveland rarely have an abundance of playing time for a third-string player. Udeh, though, could be an ideal addition when either player is sidelined with injury. Given his current contract structure, the Cavaliers can give Udeh an opportunity to prove his NBA viability without major risk for the franchise. Tomlin was able to outwork his expectations in his first two pro seasons. Udeh might be able to do it in just one if Mobley or Allen need to rest and give him the platform.

In time, the 2026 offseason might give the Cavaliers a second-round All-Star and a rotational big man. Even without LeBron James' potential return, Cleveland has undeniably enjoyed a successful offseason to add more talent without sacrificing the star core. Udeh is already another example of the excellent work of Cleveland's expert scouting department.