Cleveland’s frontcourt salvation relies on signing the perfect free agent

Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen have established one of the league's best defensive frontcourt duos since joining forces on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With Mobley's offensive growth and Defensive Player of the Year award, the Cavs have established themselves as a perennial Eastern Conference threat for years to come. While Allen and Mobley have struggled to coexist at times, Mobley's expanded three-point shooting has allowed the Cavaliers to find success with their star bigs playing simultaneously. Both excel as passers for their position, creating a unique connection with each other on quick cuts to the rim.

Yet, the Cavaliers are battling with a frustrating, lingering flaw. Allen and Mobley are versatile, talented big men, but their skillset centers around finesse and rim running. Neither player is known for their physical toughness, hard screens and rebounding dominance. For two seasons, the Cavaliers have had no reliable backup behind their starting frontcourt. While Tristan Thompson has filled the backup role when necessary, he is beyond his prime and cannot contribute to the level the Cavs need consistently.

With free agency around the corner and penalizing tax restrictions about to crash down on the Cavs, their only paths to landing a real backup center without trading away their own talent are in the second round of the NBA draft or signing a veteran minimum player.

Steven Adams is the frontcourt solution the Cavaliers desperately need

With little money to offer in free agency, the Cavaliers are not going to be able to target the headlining names this summer. Still, Cleveland's rising success and the opportunity to play a meaningful role on a championship contender could be alluring enough to veterans to take a pay cut.

At 31 years old, New Zealand powerhouse big man Steven Adams is the perfect Cavs addition the team cannot ignore. Adams is coming off his 11th NBA season, playing in 58 games for the Houston Rockets. After an offseason surgery forced Adams to miss the entirety of the 2023-24 season, he played limited minutes this year, averaging 3.9 points and 5.6 rebounds in just 13.7 minutes per game. His injury luck and lowered contributions may cause teams with money to spend to hesitate to sign him.

In the case that the NBA ignores Adams in favor of a negative recency bias against Adams, the Cavaliers are the ideal fit for the 6'11" center. If Adams' injury has lingering complications, the Cavs are in a perfect position to mitigate his playing time and allow him an individualized runway for success. Regardless of his playing time, Adams' impact is immediate when he steps on the court.

For his career, nearly half of Adams' rebounds collected are on the offensive glass, helping his team steal extra possessions and take control of the game. His burly frame and determined confidence are intangible yet necessary traits. Last season, Adams earned a 19.2 Offensive Rebound Percentage off missed field goals, ranking him among the 100th percentile of all NBA big men, per Cleaning the Glass. He has consistently ranked in the top 10 percent since his fifth season.

Adams is a proven game changer and team-first veteran. Unfortunately, his consistent impact and immediate love by every fanbase has not earned the New Zealander an NBA title or deep playoff berth since 2016. With the Cleveland Cavaliers, Steven Adams could be a critical contributor for one of the best rosters across the Association.