Cavaliers already found an ideal backup center last season

With Cam Whitmore waive-and-stretched by the Cleveland Cavaliers, the 14th roster spot is empty with the need for a low-cost player to fill that void.

Cleveland's current depth chart has one clear need left after the offseason's moves. The Cavaliers added Peyton Watson and Mario Hezonja, filling the wing rotation. Drafting Meleek Thomas added another young guard to a full backcourt rotation. This leaves Cleveland's frontcourt depth left to be answered, but the lack of cap space remaining leaves their options dramatically shallow.

All of the Cavs' offseason options have been exhausted. The Watson sign-and-trade has instituted a first apron hard cap on Cleveland, and James Harden's new three-year, $97 million deal absorbed the majority of that remaining space.

Despite re-signing Thomas Bryant, the Cavs have few frontcourt options behind Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Nae'Qwan Tomlin has the potential for a great leap this season, but the 6-foot-8 forward is unlikely to develop into a center rather than a power forward.

Last season, the Cavaliers faced a similar dilemma, often shifting players up into unnatural positions to fill the void when Mobley or Allen missed time. Bryant was serviceable in stretches, but the veteran center was unable to serve as a full-time replacement. Finding a younger, versatile center behind the veterans has become a must-find for the Cavs.

A minimum contract is the only realistic option, likely targeting players with no or little experience. Rather than taking a chance on a new face in town, the Cavs could have already found the ideal final piece last year.

Olivier Sarr showed potential as a two-way player

Last year, French center prospect Olivier Sarr joined the franchise via a two-way deal, playing for both the Cleveland Charge and Cavs. In four appearances with the main roster, Sarr averaged 3.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in 9.8 minutes per game. His short stints showcased potential as a legitimate NBA center, though his development has left much to be desired.

Standing at 6-foot-10 and weighing 240 pounds, Sarr has the physical build for a modern NBA big man, but his inconsistent production has made him a fringe player rather than establishing a true career in the league thus far after runs with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Toronto Raptors.

He has shown sparks of athleticism and defensive talent. While unpolished, the Cavs could find value in adding Sarr to the ranks to complete the big man rotation. In the G League, Sarr produced as a high-caliber stretch big. In 32 games last season between Cleveland and Toronto, Sarr averaged 13.4 points, shooting 44.3 percent on three-pointers. He also grabbed 7.3 rebounds and tallied 1.4 blocks per night. With a consistent role on a real team, Sarr could develop into a real rotation player to help space the floor and add more versatility to a team's offense.

Given Cleveland's tight financials, Sarr might be the best-case scenario to fit into the Cavs' roster next season. The Cavaliers have proven themselves capable of developing undiscovered or overlooked talent. Players like Dean Wade, Sam Merrill and Tomlin have all presented incredible growth from the Charge until eventually signing a standard deal with the Cavaliers.

While Sarr does not present the same development and skill set as the rest of Cleveland's prior project players, his fit as a end-of-bench frontcourt player could be exactly what the Cavs need to fill a top-heavy salary cap sheet.

The Cleveland Cavaliers turned a stagnant, upsetting offseason to a clear successful summer. The additions of Watson and Hezonja finally answered a years-long question, and Harden's reduced price tag allowed the Cavs to navigate the cap aprons. Adding Sarr could be the under-the-radar final piece to a complicated NBA puzzle.