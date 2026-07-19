Cavaliers already found their perfect answer to biggest question nobody wants to ask

The Cleveland Cavaliers are attempting to do what the Golden State Warriors could not - compete for an NBA title on a two-timeline approach with a veteran core and a young upcoming group behind them.

Golden State's attempt eventually faltered with the mismanagement of Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski's stagnant development and Stephen Curry's stubborn unwillingness to leave his prime. The Cavaliers, however, have an advantage in the fact they employ a former Defensive Player of the Year and All-Star talent in Evan Mobley. Clevleand is not waiting to see if a young player will pop into stardom. Mobley already has, albeit less spectacularly than many would have hoped.

When the Cavs traded Darius Garland for James Harden at the 2026 trade deadline, the front office made a statement. Dealing Garland for a player 10 years his senior announced to the NBA world that the Cavaliers intended on accelerating their championship race, but their subsequent unwillingness to deal Mobley also proved their hesitancy to ignore their future entirely.

Cleveland sat at an impasse. The situation not only was heavily in favor of winning now over the future, but getting to this point also cost the Cavaliers the vast majority of their draft capital and young talent. Collin Sexton, Garland, Isaac Okoro and a plethora of first-rounders were abandoned along the way.

If Mobley was the only hope for a future after Harden's eventual retirement and Mitchell's post-prime years, then the fanbase had little to want other than a Play-In spot. That's a scary place for a franchise to be, and with lottery rules dramatically shifting, Cleveland have an uncomfortable question to answer. Where is the next generation of Cavaliers going to go with Mobley alone?

Meleek Thomas is answering that.

Meleek Thomas is the steal of the 2026 NBA Draft

Cleveland's newest rookie, selected 34th overall, has played like nothing less than a lottery pick during the 2026 Summer League. Thomas is leading in points per game, including a record-breaking 85 points in his first three appearances.

NBA Summer League PPG leaders:



1. Meleek Thomas - 28.3 PPG

2. AJ Dybantsa - 25.0 PPG

Will Riley - 25.0 PPG

3. Caleb Wilson - 24.3 PPG

4. Darryn Peterson - 23.5 PPG

5. Arthur Kaluma - 22.3 PPG pic.twitter.com/FqroJSCpI7 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 15, 2026

Before nervous fans get the impression Thomas is just a reincarnation of Cam Thomas, who the Cavaliers briefly targeted last season, he is not an inefficient shot chucker. Meleek is averaging 28.3 points, 4.3 assists and 4 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 45.8 percent on three-pointers.

In the final game of Summer League, Thomas played through soreness in his left leg and dropped 24 points, dished out two assists and tallied one steal. He finished his Summer League campaign with 12 assists and just 4 turnovers, displaying good self control and intelligence. He is bringing a dynamic skill set to the Cavaliers, and while he is not a bruising defender, he showed a pesky attitude on that end of the court.

Cleveland has not seen an exciting young rookie join the team since Mobley in 2021. Since then, the Cavs have been fully focused on winning an NBA championship, so Thomas brings a fresh breath of excitement to the fan base and franchise. Thomas was an overlooked prospect in the draft class as his backcourt partner at Arkansas Darius Acuff, Jr. was viewed as the star of the program.

However, Thomas' scoring and efficiency improved in his seven games without Acuff. Thomas chose to enter the NBA Draft after his freshman season, joining the Cavaliers with a clear chip on his shoulder for not being selected in the first round.

According to Cleveland.com and Cavaliers insider Terry Pluto, the Cavaliers view Thomas as a point guard and believe he can help immediately. Although Thomas' flashiest talent has been scoring in Summer League, his quick decision making and willingness to dish out a timely dime to a shooter or cutter should give the Cavaliers confidence in his ability to navigate as a one.

Placing Thomas as a point guard will give him an immediate role on the team behind Harden, but it will also set him up for a clear progression in the near future.

Thomas is the perfect point guard for a post-Harden future

While Thomas' production in Summer League needs to be proven legitimate in the regular season, his control of the game, court vision, defensive activity and confidence all signify he has the makings of a legitimate NBA player. With his early years going to be spent learning from Mitchell and Harden (and maybe LeBron James, too), Thomas will have everything at his disposal to elevate himself to new heights.

For now, the Cavaliers will rely on Harden as the primary point guard, giving Thomas time to develop his game without the pressure of joining a franchise desperate for an immediate star player. Harden is in the twilight of his career at 37 years old, though, meaning Thomas' opportunity to join the starting five would not be far away.

On the other hand, Donovan is 29 years old, in his prime and on a newly-signed five-year extension. If Thomas was slotted in at the two guard, he would be competing with a perennial All-NBA superstar. His position as a 19-year-old point guard entering the organization gives him the perfect runway to develop into the ideal floor general in a post-Harden era alongside Mobley in his prime and Mitchell.

To what extent Thomas ascends the ranks of NBA point guards is still in question, but his inaugural performances should give fans and Cavaliers decision makers plenty of hope. That is what Thomas is delivering to the fans, if nothing else. If Thomas' Summer League output is any indicator of what he will become in the NBA, Cleveland may have signed a future All-Star to a rookie contract with a $2.3 million average annual value. That's a bargain, and Thomas is a steal.