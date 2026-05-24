Cavaliers fans are turning on Evan Mobley after nightmare conference finals start

The Cleveland Cavaliers dropped Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals 121-108 to the New York Knicks, and fans were calling for Evan Mobley to be traded after the game. The Cavs are down 3-0 and were dominated in the last two. Mobley scored a team-high 24 points on Saturday night, but grabbed just six rebounds and committed five turnovers. Fans are frustrated with Mobley’s development and are eager to try to turn him into Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Mobley has been all but untouchable in trade talks for years. Cleveland drafted him third overall in 2021, and fans have been dreaming about his superstar turn since his rookie season. Mobley won Defensive Player of the Year in 2025, but his offensive game has never reached expected heights. He has not averaged more than 18.5 points per game, and his playmaking hasn't fully blossomed. The 24-year-old still has time to improve, but Cavaliers fans are growing frustrated.

This was supposed to be the year. The East was wide open with Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton injured to start the season. Cleveland was coming off a disappointing second-round playoff exit as the top seed. After some early struggles, the Cavaliers traded Darius Garland for James Harden. They know Donovan Mitchell’s future is up in the air, so losing the first three games of the conference finals has fans eager to shake things up.

Cavaliers fans are turning on Evan Mobley after Knicks go up 3-0 on Cavaliers

Mobley finished with 24 points, six rebounds, two assists, one block, and five turnovers on Saturday night. He made just one of his six 3-point attempts, and the Cavaliers were outscored by 21 points in his 36 minutes on the floor. It had fans calling for Mobley to be traded immediately.

Im sorry man but the Cavs gotta move on from Mobley — Huncho (@JAnderson1107) May 24, 2026

What a disasterous performance from Mobley — red (@bluelemxnade) May 24, 2026

I love Mobley taking every shot - NOT — 🃏 (@jonjoebailey) May 24, 2026

I legit don’t want to see Evan Mobley, Dean Wade, Jaylon Tyson, or James Harden ever again in a Cavs jersey after Monday night. Give up Mobley, Tyson and 3 1st rd picks for Giannis. — . (@Lonniedoe) May 24, 2026

Even NBA media folks were thinking the Cavaliers should trade for Mobley for Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer.

Would make a coaching change + really try to go for Giannis with Mobley as the piece and hope Bron is down for the retirement tour lol — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) May 24, 2026

It is difficult to give up on a 24-year-old who has already won Defensive Player of the Year, but it may be the best course of action. He just finished the first season of his five-year max extension. Mobley is set to make over $50 million next season, and it grows to $61.2 million by 2030. Every dollar counts in the second apron era. If Mobley isn’t blossoming into a two-way superstar, fans may be right.

Cavaliers supporters have every right to be frustrated. They finally got to the conference finals for the first time since 1992 without LeBron James on their roster, but it has resulted in an epic disaster. Cleveland blew a 22-point fourth-quarter lead in Game 1 before getting blown out in the next two contests. They’ve been outscored by 32 points with Mobley on the floor in this series, and he just simply hasn’t been good enough.

Cleveland has to make moves this summer to become a legit title threat. James Harden has a $42.3 million player option, but the Cavaliers may look to move on. He hasn’t exactly helped their chances in the playoffs.

Donovan Mitchell is extension-eligible and wants to win a championship. Cleveland has to build the right roster around him, which should have every player worried about their future.

Cleveland Cavaliers fans are calling for Evan Mobley to be the chopping block after the Game 3 loss. If history repeats, this series is over. No NBA team has come back from 3-0 down to win a playoff series. Mobley isn’t the superstar the Cavs hoped he’d become. To win a title, they may have to trade him for one.

Fans are already on board, but will the front office do it? The question is on the table this offseason. All supporters can do is wait to see what happens, so stay tuned.