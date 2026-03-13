Cavaliers are facing Dean Wade nightmare everyone feared would come

The Cleveland Cavalieres have finally entered a true win-now mode, chasing the NBA Finals this season after a blockbuster deal brought former MVP James Harden to town.

With a star cast in place, Cleveland's supporting players are necessary to filling a competent depth chart for any sort of deep postseason run. Players like Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson have already secured their spots in head coach Kenny Atkinson's rotation, showcasing consistent two-way production throughout the regular season.

Much of the Cavs' bench group consists of smaller and mid-sized wings, leaving questions surrounding the frontcourt and big forward depth. G League talent Nae'Qwan Tomlin signed a multi-year standard contract after outplaying his two-way deal, but the young forward is unlikely to see consistent Playoffs minutes.

Next to Tomlin, veteran Larry Nance, Jr. has struggled to find rhythm in his second Cavaliers tenure, often only seeing minutes in garbage time or during stretches with a lengthy injury report.

Among the Cavaliers' forwards, Dean Wade stood out as the most reliable defensive player with tremendous offensive production when he had the opportunity. The 6-foot-9 forward has continually been one of Cleveland's best hidden gems since joining the team through the G League Cleveland Charge program. He is averaging 5.8 points and 4.3 rebounds in his seventh NBA season, shooting 36.2 percent on three-pointers.

Wade is not a leading offensive force, but his ability to punish poor perimeter defense helps Cleveland convert open looks into points. Wade is known for his catch-and-shoot talent with almost all of his deep attempts this season coming off those kinds of plays. With both Harden and Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt, prolific catch-and-shoot players are key to contending in the postseason.

Unfortunately, the Cavs are seeing a painful dip from Wade at the worst time. In his last six games, Wade has scored zero points three times. Although Wade's scoring is not a must-have to bring home a win, losing his shooting gravity could be a major blow ahead of the Playoffs.

Wade is one of the most important Cavaliers

Cleveland has rejected a flurry of trade offers for Dean Wade over the years. His team-friendly contract and on-court produciton as a legitimate 3-and-D forward make Wade a prized possession in the modern NBA. If the Cavaliers want to win a Finals, Wade will be a key factor for his switching defense, rebounding and perimeter shooting.

There is a reason why the Cavaliers reject trades for Wade. He is consistently one of the best (and most underrated) defensive stoppers in the league. Wade has the size and physicality to defend big men, but he also can leverage his size on the perimeter along with his quick footwork. Despite not being one of the league's most notable players, Wade has some of the most impact across the NBA for players in his pay range. Trading him will almost certainly not yield enough return to replace all of Wade's best skills.

The Cavs have seen the best of Wade, but he suffers the same dilemma many three-point specialist role players endure. While his hot streaks are unforgettable, his low points linger around just as long as his unforgettable great games.

His fellow sharpshooting teammate Merrill has also seen a dip in production recently, including a zero-of-five three-point shooting game against the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in March. Still, Merrill's high volume and improved passing ability allow him to affect offense in every aspect. Wade's screen setting and rebounding presence also help his offensive force, but the Cavaliers need Wade to knock down his threes more than anything else.

Wade is the Cavs' most consistent defender outside of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, and his 6-foot-9 frame allow him to serve as both a power forward and small-ball center. His rebounding can be a clutch factor in close games for Cleveland.

Every aspect of Wade's game fits what the Cavaliers most desperately need from a role player, but his cold streak might be appearing at the worst time for Cleveland. With 16 games left in the regular season, the Cleveland Cavaliers need to reignite Dean Wade's confidence for a successful postseason campaign.