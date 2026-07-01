Cavaliers are desperate for LeBron James after major free agency loss

The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the 2026 NBA offseason with difficult but clear objectives. While Cleveland reached the Eastern Conference Finals in the playoffs, their need for more big wings and forward depth was exploited all postseason.

In the draft, the Cavaliers selected Meleek Thomas, a 6-foot-5 combo guard from Arkansas, with the 34th overall pick. While Thomas projects an exciting young guard and arguably the best selection in the second round, he did not answer the clear need the Cavs have. Following the draft, the hope for fans became that free agency woulda allow Cleveland to retain the talent currently in town and add more.

With news circulating of a potential return for LeBron James, Cleveland's offseason goals pivoted to a more patient, long-term approach to maximize flexibility in hopes of facilitating a third stint. James Harden reportedly paused his negotiations before signing a new multi-year deal to give the Cavaliers more runway to add the 42-year-old LeBron.

If Cleveland could maneuver their cap space to add LeBron and maintain most of their depth, the Cavs would immediately be the favorite team to win the conference. Now, as dust settles on the first day of free agency, what looked to be an exciting start leaves the Cavaliers desperate for LeBron to make another return.

Cleveland lost both their wing free agents in one day

Cleveland looked prepared to be the biggest winners of free agency, but day one dealt a devastating blow. The Cavaliers lost Keon Ellis to the Brooklyn Nets on a two-year, $18 million contract. While Ellis was first seen as a hidden gem of the De'Andre Hunter trade with the Sacramento Kings, he struggled to find a foothold in the Cavs' rotation. His exit seemed likely, but it still left the trade a painful misstep by the Cavaliers.

With a potential James addition, Ellis would certainly have been sacrificed to the luxury tax aprons. Still, without a deal impending or larger rumors abound, Ellis' exit only leaves the Cavaliers with fewer options.

Only a few hours following Ellis' deal, Cleveland's starting small foward in the playoffs inked a deal with conference rival Philadelphia 76ers. Dean Wade, who shot 40.3 percent on three-pointers this season, agreed to a $39 million, four-year deal to give the highly-touted free agent a $9.7 average annual value.

Losing Wade was a possibility this summer alongside Ellis, but most reports centered around the Cavaliers being priced out of Wade's market. His deal ultimately fell well below the full $15.044 Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception. It also sits just $0.2 million higher average value than Sam Merrill's contract to stay with the Cavs last offseason.

The Cavaliers need to win the offseason with a major swing

Given the lower-than-expected average annual value, the Cavaliers certainly could have provided Wade with a more enticing multi-year contract. Cleveland's willingness to lose both free agents early in the offseason leaves the fan base and organization with an immense need for a blockbuster victory this summer.

James' return would not give the Cavs an elite-level perimeter defender like Wade, but it would bring a four-time MVP and generational talent back to the city where his career began. In the playoffs, James averaged 23.2 points, 7.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to the second round as the best available player after both Luka Doncic was sidelined with injury.

Adding LeBron to the team is not just a storybook ending for the greatest player of all time, but it would give Cleveland a leader both on the court and in the locker room. Losing Dean Wade took away the Cavs' size on the wing, but it also showcased the Cavaliers' immediate need for cap space flexibility. Proving themselves right to move on from a long-standing facet of the rotation needs a move that justifies it. James would be that justifying move.

Currently, the Cleveland Cavaliers are embroiled in a long, painful bidding war to bring LeBron James home. While the King of Akron posts not-so-cryptic Instagram stories from various Ohio golf courses, the NBA world recognizes that James' destiny is in his hands. The Cavaliers are betting on that destiny leading him to Rocket Arena, even if it costs them Ellis and Wade.