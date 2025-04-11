Cavaliers coach ejected following hilarious outburst from missed foul call

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson is not known for his silent demeanor, especially when he believes his team has been disrespected by game officials.

In a seemingly meaningless game against the Indiana Pacers, Atkinson lost his cool when the referees missed a clear foul on veteran big man Tristan Thompson. On a last-minute drive in the third quarter, Pacers forward Obi Toppin shoved Thompson, forcing the former NBA champion to hurl an off-balance hook shot from the elbow. Though the shot dropped in, Atkinson exploded, casting a stream of expletives at the officials that quickly earned him a technical foul.

After his first tech, Atkinson doubled down, charging at the officials with no hesitation in his language. Quickly, officials issued the second technical, sending him to the locker room ahead of the fourth quarter.

Atkinson has been unafraid to assess referee performances and has rarely held himself back from voices any grievances. It did not seem to matter to Atkinson that the result of the game would have no effect on the Cavaliers' conference standing. Unsurprisingly, fans wasted no time in offering their takes to the exchange.

Atkinson's unleashed frustration was well-earned, as even the TNT commentators were quick to agree with the coach's analysis of the missed call. The pair of technicals gave the players on the hardwood a moment of rest ahead of the Pacers' free throws. In that time, Thompson and Indy veteran guard T.J. McConnell gave NBA fans a meme-worthy moment to remember.

The ejection was the second of Atkinson's career and the first since 2018. Although the Cavs have already clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference, Atkinson's impassioned response to the officials' mistake exemplifies the belief he has in his team and winning mindset. The tactician wants to see the game called right and is willing to set an example when he does not believe things are done right.

Cleveland's intensity has been a critical element to their regular season success. The Cavs rarely took games lightly, showing up for every night with a winning mentality. Atkinson instilled a no-nonsense culture since his arrival in the offseason. The New York native is brutally honest in his assessment of every game and the performances of his players.

Even after wins, Atkinson is quick to find areas of needed growth. Winning is not Atkinson's only concern. His willingness to be ejected in a meaningless regular season contest proves it. The Cleveland Cavaliers are in good hands with Atkinson, both as a tactician and culture leader.