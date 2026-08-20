Cavaliers can still steal Jonathan Kuminga even after Peyton Watson trade

With Peyton Watson joining the wine and gold, the Cleveland Cavaliers have finally landed a legitimate win in an otherwise disappointing offseason.

After missing out on LeBron James, the Cavs quickly pivoted to two young wing free agents in Jonathan Kuminga and Peyton Watson. Kuminga's defensive prowess and athleticism made him an exciting prospect, especially as a sixth man and backup power forward to solidify an explosive frontcourt rotation.

With Watson now in Cleveland on a four-year, $88 million contract, Kuminga can easily seem to be out of the picture. The Cavs have expended their only tradeable first-round pick to the Denver Nuggets, leaving the assets for a Kuminga sign-and-trade with the Atlanta Hawks depleted. Still, the aftermath of the initial Watson news could be just enough for the Cavs to end the offseason with both Watson and Kuminga.

In the wake of the Watson move, the Cavaliers expanded the trade and combined it with the recent Dennis Schröder deal with the Charlotte Hornets. In total, the Cavs rerouted Tre Mann to the Washington Wizards for Cam Whitmore, a player making $3 million less than Mann. That additional cap space not only brough the Cavaliers more room below the first apron, but NBA analyst Bobby Marks explained the true genius behind the move.

Don't buy those Cam Whitmore jerseys just yet.



Bobby Marks says the Cavs will waive-and-stretch Whitmore leaving a $1.8M cap hit on the Cavs books over three years and putting them ~32M under the 1st Apron to sign Harden + one more player.



🔗 https://t.co/hjmlxKKbdU pic.twitter.com/57AOTTVDeP — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) August 20, 2026

Stretching Whitmore's final year salary of $5.4 million into a cap hit of only $1.8 or $1.9 million gives the Cavs roughly $32 million of cap space below the first apron. The Watson sign-and-trade generates a first arpon hard cap this season, but their remaining flexibility could generate one more savvy move before re-signing James Harden.

Kuminga could join the Cavaliers on a prove-it discount

Late into August, nearly all accessible money has evaporated from the offseason market. Franchises have used their open cap space and Mid-Level Exceptions. Unless Kuminga finds a sign-and-trade partner in the Los Angeles Lakers or another team, his options are incredibly limited.

However, the Cavaliers have just enough cap space to offer Kuminga a cheap year-one salary to rebuild his reputation and fill a pivotal role on a contending team. By sitting so far below the first apron, the Cavs still have access to a $5.4 million Bi-Annual Exception or $6 million Taxpayer MLE. With Kuminga's possibilities diminished, either option with the Cavaliers could serve a worthwhile option for the 23-year-old forward.

Depending on what number James Harden wants for his next contract, the Cavaliers could offer Kuminga every dollar left below their hard cap. Though Kuminga is undoubtedly brings more value than either exception offers financially, Harden's patience and team-oriented focus this summer could lead to more than just one offseason win for Cleveland.

Harden's new deal is certainly the next shoe to drop for the Cavaliers, but the remaining cash could be routed to Kuminga to round out the offseason on a brilliant high note.

Despite inconsistent shooting, Kuminga could deliver a proven defender and hyper athlete to lead the second unit. Coming off the bench, Kuminga would join Jaylon Tyson, Sam Merrill and Mario Hezonja to give the Cavaliers a versatile, formidable depth chart behind a loaded starting five.

On a one-year contract, the pay cut could make Kuminga the league's most coveted sixth man and secure himself a greater pay day the following summer with either the Cavaliers or another interested team, especially if he brings home the Sixth Man of the Year hardware. Kuminga is still young enough to rebound his value in the league, but chasing an immediate paycheck could only serve to make his critics loudly proclaim he's overpaid if he struggles to fit into his next team.

With the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kuminga would have a role perfectly suited to his capabilities. The Cavs would not ask Kuminga to be the knockdown perimeter shooter after a last-second kickout from Donovan Mitchell or Harden. Instead, he can leverage his incredible bounce and physicality to bring instant energy and scoring off the bench. Doing that on one of the Eastern Conference's top contenders could turn around Kuminga's young career for the better.