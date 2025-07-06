Suns are about to gift Cavs wild Ty Jerome replacement nobody expected

If the Phoenix Suns decide to buy out or waive Bradley Beal, he could be the perfect Ty Jerome replacement option for the Cleveland Cavaliers to target in free agency. Obviously, the entire decision would hinge on whether or not Beal will want more than a league-minimum contract, but if he’s alright playing on a small deal, the Cavs could be a great place for him.

Last year, Jerome was a revelation for the Cavaliers, helping them to one of their best seasons in franchise history. Even though they lost in the second round, they were one of the most dominant teams in the league during the regular season. Unfortunately, Jerome signed a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies in free agency, leaving the Cavaliers.

Adding Beal could fill the hole that he left.

Why could Bradley Beal work for the Cavs?

Jerome played two major roles for the Cavs last season—backup ball-handler and three-point specialist. Despite the failures he’s endured in Phoenix, Beal can do both of those things at a very high level.

In 70 appearances for the Cavs last year, Jerome played 19.9 minutes per contest. He averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 51.6% from the field and 43.9% from deep range on 3.6 three-point attempts per game.

Meanwhile, Beal put up somewhat similar numbers for the Suns last season. He appeared in 54 games, playing 32.1 minutes. Beal averaged 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 49.7% from the floor and 38.6% from deep on 5.0 three-point attempts per game.

Over the past two seasons with the Suns, Beal has shot 40.7% from three-point range on 4.7 attempts per game.

Beal’s monstrous contract has soured fans’ opinion of him for the past couple of seasons, but on paper, he’s been a very solid player. Unfortunately, he just didn’t fit well alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, and now, the Suns are looking to go in a much different direction.

But one team’s trash is another team’s treasure, and Beal’s numbers, skill set, and efficiency lend very well to the gap Jerome left in the Cavaliers’ lineup.

If he were willing to come off the bench in Cleveland behind Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, they could form one of the best guard rooms in the NBA.

On a minimum contract, Beal could sneakily be one of the best-value guys in the NBA. He’s a great scorer (and an efficient one) who could seriously help lift up the Cavaliers’ offense next season.

A bench unit of him, Lonzo Ball, Sam Merrill, De’Andre Hunter, and Larry Nance Jr. could be absolutely elite.