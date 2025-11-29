Cavaliers can no longer avoid Darius Garland truth critics refuse to acknowledge

Critics questioning the Cleveland Cavaliers' legitimacy as a real title contender have good reason to do so. For three straight postseasons, the Cavs have underperformed and underdelivered.

Donovan Mitchell, a proven playoff performer, has rarely been the subject of the worst criticisms. While his ability to be the best player on a Finals team is under scrutiny, his constant scoring heroics and incredible highlights cemented his place as an NBA superstar years ago.

For the rest of the Cavs roster, critiques are far from uncommon. Evan Mobley's offense and strength are still not where many expected them to be, especially early this season. While much of that can be blamed on the team's hesitancy to allow him to grow, his lack of aggression and complacency have earned him the critics' eyre.

The two most common offenders in the eyes of critics are Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. The second half of Cleveland's Core Four seem redundant to many onlookers. Allen is not a floor spacer and has a limited skillset. While he is talented on his own, he is typically seen as the first core member traded if the team changes directions.

Looking at Garland, the two-time All-Star point guard is still criticized despite constant evidence proving his value. Garland's untimely injuries have certainly led to much of his negative coverage, but the Cavaliers have only learned how necessary he is to their success through his absences.

Critics need to admit Darius Garland is the most important Cavalier

Last season, when Garland played 75 games, the Cavaliers held the best offensive in the league. Evan Mobley made the All-NBA leap. Cleveland held the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Mitchell, Mobley and Allen played their roles in that regular season success. Every role player made significant impact. Ty Jerome was a Sixth Man of the Year finalist. But Garland was at the center of it all.

Looking at the 2025-26 season, the Cavs have only seen Garland in action five times. His production has dipped so far this year with his inconsistent availability, rarely reaching his former glory during last year's All-Star campaign. The effect on the Cavaliers has been obvious.

Currently, Cleveland holds the 14th-ranked offense in the NBA. They are more reliant on the three-point shot than last season, primarily due to a lack of dribble penetration and kick outs. While Mitchell's time at point guard has been serviceable, he is far from the passing maestro that Garland is.

Garland's postseason absence not only played a key role in the Cavs' downfall to the Indiana Pacers, but the ripple effects clearly signaled a change in Cleveland's approach to the roster. In the summer, the high-scoring Jerome was allowed to walk in favor of trading Isaac Okoro for Lonzo Ball from the Chicago Bulls. Lonzo, while his scoring is certainly below Jerome's talent, is a dynamic playmaker who could fill Garland's role as a distributor better than his predecessor.

To his credit, Lonzo Ball has been a tremendous passer, setting up his teammates with precision and timing that seems to know when his teammates are open before they know themselves. Still, his poor scoring and driving cannot match Garland.

The Cavaliers know they need a healthy Garland to win

The Cavaliers know how important Garland is to the offense. That is made obvious by their willingness not to rush his return. When Garland first came back to the the court, he suffered another frustrating injury and was sidelined immediately. The Cavs recognize that Garland's injuries have constantly overlapped with bad timing that does not leave him enough time to recover and prepare for full-time basketball duties.

Instead of rushing him to play, Cleveland is prioritizing a healthy Garland for the postseason. He is the offensive engine that brings life to the Cavaliers. By driving into the teeth of the defense only to bait an opponent into leaving an open shooter or cutter alone is exactly what the Cavs have missed this season.

Garland is not on the trade block, and he should be the last person on the roster to be there anymore. In the first years of the core four era, the undersized backcourt was hard to imagine working, especially after Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum had never made it work with the Portland Trail Blazers. Now, though, it is evident that the Cavaliers cannot succeed or reach their potential without the brilliance that Garland brings.

Darius Garland was the breakout player that started the modern era of Cleveland Cavaliers basketball. While at times his departure felt inevitable, the Cavs were right to ignore the doubt and calls for his trade. The remaining critics cannot ignore his importance as the Cavaliers battle through injuries in hopes that Garland can resurrect the offense when he is healthy.