Cavaliers might accidentally add the perfect backup guard this offseason

The Cleveland Cavaliers have already assembled a perfect offseason, adding Lonzo Ball, retaining Sam Merrill and reuniting with Larry Nance, Jr.

Still, the Cavs have just 13 of the 14 required roster spots filled after signing incoming rookie Tyrese Proctor to a four-year deal. With Cleveland's rotation already completed, the final roster spot will not likely included heavy playing time, but a season with the Cavs means playoff opportunities and a chance to earn a pay raise next summer.

Given the Cavaliers' repeated injury woes late in the season, the 14th member of the squad needs to offer some level of real contributions. While Tristan Thompson has been a good locker room leader since returning to Cleveland, the Cavaliers need to prioritize on-court production, even if limited. As free agency runs out of teams with money to spend, veterans will begin eyeing contending franchises for the aforementioned chances of a Finals run. The Cavaliers, then, are a premier destination.

At Summer League, 33-year-old former All-Star guard Victor Oladipo has been working towards an NBA comeback. Oladipo, originally drafted by the Orlando Magic in 2013. He earned two All-Star appearances years later with the Indiana Pacers, but a series of unfortunate injuries derailed his ascension into stardom. He last played in the 2022-23 season with the Miami Heat, averaging 10.7 points and 3.5 assists on subpar efficiency.

Despite Oladipo's durability concerns, the Cavaliers were reportedly at the veteran's workout and are showing interest in his potential fit, per Chris Fedor's Subtext (subscription required). Oladipo comes with many question marks - probably more than the guarantees he offers. Regardless, his early years proved him to be a great two-way force, scoring at volume and pestering rivals on defense.

Oladipo is a zero-risk signing for the Cavaliers

At the start of free agency, nobody would have expected Oladipo to join the fray. If he is serious about a return and is ready to play, though, the Cavs are the best place for him to go.

The Cavaliers have nothing to lose signing Oladipo to a veteran deal. The rotation is filled, but a veteran talent like Oladipo could serve as a stop gap in the wake of backcourt injuries. Fedor noted the Cavaliers were impressed by Oladipo in his workout, suggesting he may be regaining his prior athleticism. If the former All-Star can come back to the NBA healthy and durable enough for a low-usage role, he is a no-brainer for the Cavs.

Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell need to be healthy for the postseason. After a 64-win season resulted in a second round embarrassment, the regular season means little for the Cavs' league-wide reputation. To ensure the backcourt stars are healthy in the playoffs, the Cavaliers are almost certainly going to rest them more than ever before. In that case, Oladipo at least gives a scoring punch at the end of the bench and a mentor for the younger guards like Proctor.

For his career, the 6-foot-3 shooting guard has averaged 16.9 points, 3.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds while connecting on 34.7 percent of his three-point attempts. Defensively, Oladipo earned the Steals Champion moniker in the 2017-18 season. Though his injuries have slowed his defensive prowess, Oladipo has still averaged at least one steal per game two of his last four NBA seasons.

Bad durability stopped Oladipo from making his mark on the league, but the Cavaliers are the perfect franchise to offer a fresh start. Cleveland has a stockpile of star talent and depth. If the former rising star can renew any degree of his winning influence to help the Cavs stay fit for the playoffs, he is worth every penny spent.

It's clear. The Cleveland Cavaliers need to sign one more player this summer, and a veteran who can offer leadership and impact without needing high minutes and usage is the perfect cherry on top of the leading Eastern Conference contender. Victor Oladipo is that, and the Cavs have no reason to look past him.