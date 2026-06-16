Champion wing would immediately help Cavaliers team searching for answers

Given their roster construction and recent postseason endeavors, it is no secret that this iteration of the Cleveland Cavaliers is certainly in win now mode.

While an offseason roster shakeup is not out of the question, it would be hard to believe that any move Cleveland makes would take them further from their championship window. The Cavaliers appear committed to Donovan Mitchell and James Harden as their backcourt, and the inquiries into the likes of LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard signal that Koby Altman and his staff do not care so much about age, as this is the time to go for it.

Because of that, it would seem likely that Cleveland targets prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft that would be ready to contribute right away in that quest for a title.

It is doubly important as well because of the Cavaliers' financial spot. As of now, they are just over the second apron threshold, and therefore unlikely to add big money to the group. It is crucial that whoever they select at 29th in this year's draft be ready to contribute to the rotation quickly because of the cheap contract they'll be on.

Given all of this, there perhaps is no better fit for Cleveland's roster than UConn forward Alex Karaban. The veteran wing is mocked to go near the end of the first round and would fit perfectly as a role player on an elite team. Not only that, but Karaban is among the biggest winners in recent college basketball history.

Karaban has thrived in every situation of his young career

Karaban, in the spring of 2022, after graduating early as a four-star prospect, was ranked 118th nationally by 247Sports. Because of his early arrival, Karaban redshirted the 2021-22 season.

To begin 2022-23, things changed quickly, as Karaban found a huge role on the Huskies' national championship team. He started 38 games, averaging 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game on 40.2 percent from three. The youngest player in the starting lineup, Karaban operated as the glue guy, knocking down open shots and playing stellar team defense as the power forward.

Karaban did not miss a beat to start 2023-24, as his numbers increased with his role. He put up 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds, while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from three. On what is very likely the most talented of Connecticut's four teams of Karaban's career, he put up career-bests in offensive rating (130.3), true shooting (62.3), turnover rate (9.5 percent) and two-point percentage (64 percent), according to barttorvik.com.

In his junior season of 2024-25, Karaban was tasked with the largest offensive role of his collegiate career, as his usage ticked up to 19.6 percent. However, while his overall output increased to 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds, his percentages dropped to 43.8 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from three. His defensive numbers also dropped to career-worst numbers in defensive box plus-minus (1.2) and defensive rating (107.2).

Because of the somewhat down year, Karaban made the decision to return to UConn in 2025-26 and it certainly paid off. Leading the Big East in minutes, Karaban averaged 13.2 points on 37.4 percent from three and recorded the best defensive box plus-minus of his career at 2.9. As the leader of yet another Final Four team, Karaban looked right at home and put himself in a strong position to carve out an NBA career.

Clearly, Karaban and winning work synonymously. The better the team is, the more impactful Karaban will be, and vice versa. At 6'8'' and 210 pounds, while shooting 37.4 percent from long range on 780 total collegiate attempts, he looks like the typical 3-and-D wing that NBA teams covet.

Offensively, teams should be comfortable with his jumper but they'll also value his IQ. Karaban will never be anything resembling a primary creator but he knows how to always make the right play, a valuable trait that not everybody has. Not only that, but he's a great cutter, which adds a level of dynamism to his game that'll make defenses have to work a lot harder to track him.

Defensively, Karaban should profile as an above-average defender throughout his career. He's not exactly the most fleet of foot and may struggle with guards, but his size and intelligence make him a high-quality wing/forward defender, especially in off-ball settings.

Karaban will instantly slot into Cleveland's rotation

If the Cavaliers do select Karaban at 29, he will provide not just answers, but questions too, especially in the short term.

First, if they take Karaban, would it be a sign that they're ready to move on from Dean Wade? While Wade was a playoff starter for most of the postseason, he's a free agent and Cleveland will likely have to pay him significantly more than he was previously making. To be clear, Wade is a much better defender than Karaban at the present moment and is certainly more valuable, but to take Karaban would signify that the team is ready for a cheaper option at the long-term backup four.

Second, perhaps it would be an indicator that the Cavaliers may move Max Strus if they retain Wade. Strus is set to make over $16 million next year, and while he very well may be the third -best creator on the roster, they could further lean into surrounding Mitchell and Harden with wings with major size. It's less likely, but still an option.

The last option is that Cleveland could get Dennis Schroder off the books. Obviously, Schroder and Karaban play different positions, but Karaban isn't coming onto the roster to never play (if they wanted that, they'd draft a higher-ceiling swing), so it would make sense to shed the salary of another member of the rotation.

So, the other wings would be Sam Merrill, Jaylon Tyson and Tyrese Proctor. Karaban certainly has a different profile than any of those, and combining that group with at least one of Strus or Wade gives the Cavaliers a deep and competent wing room.

It's also important to note that, once again, there is a real chance that Cleveland has a major roster shakeup. If that happens, it will be hugely beneficial to have a guy like Karaban around that you can count on.

If the team does target a superstar forward, it's more than likely that the depth of the roster will be at least somewhat depleted, which increases Karaban's value even more.

No matter what decisions the front office makes, selecting Karaban would be the most sound decision they could make, giving the Cavaliers valuable insurance regardless of what the roster looks like on opening day.