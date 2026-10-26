Cavs fans, it's an uphill battle, but let's not give up on James Harden just yet

James Harden hasn't delivered the start Cleveland Cavaliers fans were hoping for. Through two games, the 37-year-old guard is averaging just 14 points, raising understandable concerns about his scoring and efficiency. Trust me, I'm about as critical as they come when discussing Harden and his shortcomings, and I typically find little reason to hold back.

At his age, every disappointing performance will invite questions about whether his best basketball is behind him. But writing Harden off after two games would be an enormous overreaction. The Cavaliers acquired him because of his ability to score, create opportunities and elevate an offense.

There's plenty of recent evidence that he can still do those things. It may not look how we want it to right away, but this is absolutely the situation we're in, and we need to make the best of it.,

Harden's recent production gives Cleveland reason to be patient

It wasn't long ago that Harden was producing at an impressive level. Across 70 games with the Los Angeles Clippers and Cavaliers last season, he averaged 23.6 points and eight assists while shooting 37.5 percent from three-point range. After arriving in Cleveland, he averaged 20.5 points and 7.7 assists across 26 regular-season appearances.

That's hardly the production of someone whose offensive abilities have completely disappeared. His first two performances this season have been inconsistent, but even those games offer some perspective. Harden scored 16 points against Philadelphia and connected on three of his six three-point attempts.

Against Brooklyn, he struggled badly, finishing with 12 points on 1-of-8 shooting. Nobody should pretend that performance was encouraging from a scoring standpoint. However, one difficult shooting night doesn't outweigh everything Harden accomplished just months ago. He has earned more than two games to demonstrate what he can contribute.

Cleveland doesn't need Harden to carry the offense every night

Another encouraging development is that Cleveland already has several players capable of carrying significant scoring responsibilities. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27 points, Evan Mobley is contributing 19 and Jarrett Allen is adding 17.5. That gives Harden an opportunity to impact games without constantly needing to lead the scoring attack.

Consider his performance against Brooklyn. Despite struggling to make shots, Harden collected eight rebounds, distributed seven assists and committed no fourth-quarter turnovers. Those contributions matter, especially for a Cavaliers team that has struggled with late-game ball security. Harden's ability to organize possessions and create scoring opportunities remains an important part of Cleveland's offense.

He can also help Mobley become a more consistent offensive threat by creating favorable matchups and finding him in scoring positions. If Mobley continues developing, Harden could benefit from having another reliable option to involve.

There's nothing wrong with Harden taking fewer shots when his teammates are producing. The Cavaliers need him to make their offense better, and that responsibility extends well beyond scoring.

Harden still has plenty of time to find his rhythm

We both have some time to see if he and the rest of the squad can sit down and figure out the perfect role for him to thrive with the Cavaliers, and we don't. What do I mean by that? Well, the other teams just sitting idly by and watching while Cleveland tries to get it together.

Harden's age deserves consideration, and his shooting efficiency will be worth monitoring as the season progresses. There's this idea that he's washed, but I think he's got more in the tank and will eventually pick it up in production.

The Cavs are only two games into an 82-game schedule, so there is still a grace period for Harden to

improve his conditioning, develop stronger chemistry with his teammates and settle into his offensive responsibilities.

Cleveland fans have every right to expect more from James Harden. But they should also remember what he's accomplished, what he contributed just last season and how much basketball remains to be played. Harden deserves the opportunity to remind everyone why the Cavaliers wanted him in the first place.

For a little optimism on the way out of the door: We've got Giannis over in Miami looking like the grass isn't really greener on the other side; the Sixers are trying to figure it out in a limited window for Lebron's sake; the Knicks are 0-3; Boston looks basic; Kawhi's knee is swollen so I guess he's load managing again, and Detroit looks scary, but we beat them last year.

Come on Cavs, we can do this!