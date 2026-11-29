The Cleveland Cavaliers came into this season talking about how they wanted to get back to being an elite defensive team. From 2022 to 2025, the Cavs never finished lower than 8th in defensive rating. Last year, they fell all the way down to 15th, thanks to a lot of injuries, and inconsistent effort on that end of the floor.

Cleveland also did change its defense last year, putting more of an emphasis on being aggressive on the perimeter and causing turnovers, leading to players taking more gambles. The Cavs were also not a great playoff defense, ranking 12th out of the 16 teams.

That has continued into this season, where Cleveland has once again shifted its defense back to being more compact and causing less chaos. It has led to head coach Kenny Atkinson thinking about making some changes.

Kenny Atkinson wants the Cavs to go back to being aggressive defensively

The three-day break Cleveland had allowed Atkinson to take a step back and see what the team’s issues were, and he highlighted the defensive end as a big one, as they are 23rd in defensive rating.

Atkinson pointed out the fact that the Cavs had more defensive success last season when their pick up points defensively were higher and when they were in positions to cause steals and deflections. It led to easier baskets on the offensive end.

This season, Cleveland is in the bottom ten in deflections forced per game and loose balls recovered, after ranking inside the top ten in both categories last year. The Cavs have the personnel to make this happen, given the addition of Peyton Watson and the activity of Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor.

The team simply does not have enough point of attack defenders to stay compact all the time. Their best hope of doing that is with the starting unit of Harden-Mitchell-Watson-Mobley-Allen, but their secondary groupings would benefit from being more aggressive defensively and playing the passing lanes.

It could also lead to less of the lulls that have been present with Cleveland in certain quarters and lead to even more offensive output, which isn’t a huge issue for a team that is sixth in offensive rating, but it would be a plus.

The Cavs have to find a way to right the ship. Being 9-10 through 19 games with this much talent is borderline unacceptable. There is a lot of time left in the year, but they have to make the fixes now.