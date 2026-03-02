Cavaliers will get final opinion on Darius Garland trade after latest report

Darius Garland is slated to make his LA Clippers debut on Monday night against the Golden State Warriors, and his first game will give the Cleveland Cavaliers a final opinion on their trade. If he looks like the best version of himself, perhaps some regret could seep in, but if he’s anything less than that, they should be thrilled with the trade.

James Harden has been great for the Cavs ever since they traded for him at the deadline. They’ve been playing their best basketball of the season with Harden leading the way, and they have a real chance to climb up the Eastern Conference standings.

Still, there is some room for regret based on how Garland looks in LA.

If Darius Garland plays well in his debut, Cavaliers could have some doubt seep in

Obviously, Garland has dealt with a ton of injury issues over the last few years. Even this season, he was in and out of the lineup with a bunch of different things.

Because of that (and some other factors), flipping him for Harden was perfect for the Cavs. They were able to get a guy who, despite being much older, can stay on the court more frequently.

That said, the other point made is true: Harden is older than Garland. Much, much older. Older to the point where the Cavs changed their entire timeline in the deal.

Now, instead of having a multi-player young core, they have an aging Harden who is entering the final years of his career. Obviously, based on early returns, their ceiling seems higher now, but their window to win is much shorter.

Garland is only 26 years old. Harden is 36. That’s a 10-year age difference. And who knows what could happen in a couple of years when Harden retires? Will Donovan Mitchell want out? Will the Cavs come crumbling down?

What if Garland looks awesome in his debut with the Clippers? Will the Cavs wish they just stuck with it and changed up the rest of the core instead?

Anything is possible, but for the first time since the trade, Cleveland fans will get a chance to watch their former star suit up for a new team.

Nothing can change how good the Cavaliers have been with Harden in charge, but there’s more at stake in this deal than just the short-term returns.

Seeing Garland play with Kawhi Leonard in LA will provide a final opinion on the deal, at least for this season. After this year, all bets could be off once again.