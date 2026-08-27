Cavaliers will get a crucial look at Mario Hezonja this week

The Cleveland Cavaliers could really use a player like Mario Hezonja.

That is, they could use a player comfortable handling the basketball who can bring playmaking and shooting to the second unit. The problem is that the Cavaliers don't actually know whether Hezonja can do that at an NBA level, as the former No. 5 overall pick has not played in the NBA in six years.

For the team and for Cleveland fans, they will get a chance to see Hezonja in a competitive setting this week, a tantalizing appetizer ahead of training camp starting in about a month. Hezonja will be representing Croatia in FIBA World Cup Qualifying starting Thursday.

Mario Hezonja is a star for Croatia

If every player who stars in international play was an NBA rotation player, there would be instant confidence in Hezonja's ability to come in and make a difference. Unfortunately, just because you excel in FIBA does not mean you will survive in the NBA.

It's a good starting point, however, and Hezonja has developed into a legitimate star for his home country of Croatia. This year nations have been competing in qualifying windows for the 2027 World Cup, and Croatia is 5-1 in their six appearances. In those games, Hezonja has averaged 19.3 points and 5.3 assists; only three players have scored more, and only four players have averaged more assists.

In the team's most recent game, a friendly against European powerhouse Turkiye, Hezonja went off for 37 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds to give Croatia the upset victory. In FIBA qualifying, Croatia is leading all European teams in scoring. Hezonja is at the middle of it all, showing off a smooth 3-point stroke and slick passing. On a team with Ivica Zubac in the middle and former NBA forward Dario Saric at the 4, Hezonja is leading the way.

Hezonja is competing this week

The fourth "window" for FIBA World Cup qualifying begins on Thursday and runs through Monday, August 31st. Croatia will be playing to lock in their spot in the World Cup, and at 5-1, they are in great position.

Hezonja and his compatriots kick off competition at 2:00 pm ET, playing a Latvia team that will be without NBA talent such as Kristaps Porzingis or Davis Bertans. It will be a showcase for Hezonja to flex his scoring and passing ability, giving Cavaliers fans a sneak peak of the game he will try to translate to the NBA this fall.

Croatia will be back in action on Sunday, August 30th at 8:30 am ET taking on Netherlands, which is led by another member of the Cavaliers, two-way big Tristan Enaruna. If Croatia wins both games, they will be in excellent position to make the World Cup field next year.

With controversy and mystery surrounding Hezonja's contract with the Cavaliers, a strong performance would strengthen confidence in his NBA ability and the chances that he can help Cleveland compete in the East next season would go up.

All FIBA World Cup qualifying games can be streamed on Courtside 1891, hosted by DAZN.