Cavaliers updated starting lineup, rotation after flurry of moves

In the aftermath of their playoff exit at the hands of the New York Knicks, the Cleveland Cavaliers made clear that they were going to run things back the same as last year. That is, until they didn't.

Dean Wade and Keon Ellis left in free agency. Dennis Schroder was salary-dumped to open up salary space. Max Strus was jettisoned to the LA Clippers. Four rotation players from last year's team, including one starter, gone.

The centerpiece of the replacements is former Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson, signed to a new four-year deal to finally address the team's long-standing need at small forward. Rookie Meleek Thomas will join the mix, as will former draft bust turned European star Mario Hezonja (at least, probably).

The core four stars stayed the same, with James Harden signing a painfully lucrative new three-year deal, and Donovan Mitchell signing a max extension to keep him in Cleveland for a very long time. Add it all up, and this team will look both similar and different at the same time next year.

Who is likely to start as the dust settles? Who will need to step up into the rotation? And what does the final depth chart look like after all of the moves?

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup

In bringing back James Harden on a new contract, and declining to trade either Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen in a blockbuster deal for another star, the Cavaliers have kept their starting lineup mostly intact - with one exception.

Last season both Max Strus and Dean Wade spent time in the starting lineup, and both are now gone. Stepping into their place is almost certainly Peyton Watson, a legitimate small forward in that slot for the first time in years.

Point Guard: James Harden

Shooting Guard: Donovan Mitchell

Small Forward: Peyton Watson

Power Forward: Evan Mobley

Center: Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers bench rotation

The team's offseason churn will have a much greater impact on the bench. The entire backup backcourt is gone, with Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis gone. Dean Wade is no longer the consummate backup everything. New players will need to step up.

Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson could be in line for even larger roles. Thomas Bryant will be the "backup" center during the regular season, although in the playoffs Kenny Atkinson will likely just have either Allen or Mobley at the 5 for the entire game.

Craig Porter Jr. will be asked to step up from "deep reserve" to full-time backup point guard, a role he has filled at times but never with consistency. Whether or not he can handle that role will go a long ways toward unlocking this team's regular season ceiling.

Will new addition Mario Hezonja be capable of an every-night role as the backup forward? That is a big question mark, as he has been out of the NBA for many years. If it's not Hezonja, then Nae'Kwon Tomlin could be in line for consistent rotational minutes backing up Watson and Mobley.

Cleveland Cavaliers depth chart

What does the final depth chart look like?

Point Guard: James Harden, Craig Porter Jr., Tyrese Proctor

Shooting Guard: Donovan MItchell, Sam Merrill, Meleek Thomas

Small Forward: Peyton Watson, Jaylon Tyson, Mario Hezonja

Power Forward: Evan Mobley, Nae'Kwon Tomlin, Cam Whitmore

Center: Jarrett Allen, Thomas Bryant