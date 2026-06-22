The Cavaliers' top draft target should be painfully obvious

The Cleveland Cavaliers have operated with limited draft capital over the last couple seasons, the price of going all-in. However, that is what makes the years in which they do have picks that much more important.

In 2024, they drafted Jaylon Tyson with the 20th pick, and saw him blossom into a key rotation piece during the regular season. Last year, they drafted Tyrese Proctor, who they see as a stable backup guard for the long-term. He also showed flashes of his capability in the limited opportunities he had this season. They also signed Nae’Qwan Tomlin, who played a big role for them throughout the regular season, and has the tools to become a two-way wing.

And obviously, the biggest find for the rotation was an unheardled G-League star in Sam Merrill, who has become one of the NBA’s best reserve three-point shooters.

Cleveland has done a great job of finding diamonds in the rough and with the 29th pick in the draft this year, they will have the chance to do so once again. However, there is one obvious target.

North Carolina’s Henri Veesaar would be the perfect fit for the Cavaliers

Since Cleveland made Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen their starting frontcourt, they have not addressed the backup big spot properly. From Robin Lopez to Tristan Thompson to Larry Nance Jr. to Thomas Bryant, the Cavs have had less than stellar options. Bryant was arguably the best out of all of them and while his motor is high, he is not strong enough defensively.

Veesaar though would change all of that. He is the perfect all-around big for Cleveland and would be the ideal partner with Mobley.

Veesaar had a very good season with the Tar Heels, averaging 17 points per game, nine rebounds, and one block per game while shooting 61 percent from the field and 43 percent from three-point range. His ability to space the floor would allow the Cavs to almost always play double big when Mobley or Allen head to the bench.

Veesaar would thrive off of the easy pick and pop looks he’d be getting playing with James Harden or as a roller as well. He has nice touch around the rim and is efficient in the paint overall.

Additionally, should Cleveland decide to move on from Allen in the near future, having Veesaar develop in that backup role and then eventually become a starter is an added bonus.

The Cavs desperately need more playable size across the board and adding Veesaar would help with that. He can be in the rotation from day one and could develop into a viable starting center for them in the future.