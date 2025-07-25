Cavaliers silent on signing Summer League standout to a contract

The Cleveland Cavaliers have an open two-way roster spot and many thought that they could use it on rookie Tristan Enaruna. As Summer League fades into the rearview mirror, however, there has been no word on a contract for Enaruna.

The Cavaliers scooped up Enaruna after he went undrafted in last year’s NBA Draft. Born and raised in the Netherlands, Enaruna came to the United States in high school to hone his skills and ultimately to play college basketball. He was a bench rotation player for Kansas and Iowa State before transferring to Cleveland State.

With the Vikings, Enaruna blossomed into a mid-major star, averaging 19.6 points and 6.5 rebounds his final season. That was enough to get him a camp invite by the Boston Celtics last season, ultimately being waived and spending the year with the Maine Red Claws.

He signed on with the Cavaliers for Las Vegas Summer League and seemed to have his moment. Playing alongside rostered players such as Tyrese Proctor, Jaylon Tyson and Nae’Qwon Tomlin, Enaruna fit right in as a regular starter in the desert.

He averaged 13.2 points per game, finding his place despite being lower on the pecking order. He has a strong, powerful frame that fit right in with the speed and intensity of professional basketball, and that showed on both ends. He is not an elite athlete but at 6’8” he can move rather fluidly and affect play at the rim.

His handle for a player his size is above average, in a way similar to his Summer League teammate Jaylon Tyson. The biggest question mark for Enaruna is if he can improve enough as a shooter; the Cavaliers have had success developing such players, and he shot 35 percent on 3-pointers in Las Vegas. It’s possible he can take those steps to being a consistent outside shooter, and if so, he may be an NBA rotation player given his other traits.

Will the Cavaliers sign Enaruna?

The question on the table for the Cavaliers is whether they will use that final two-way slot on Tristan Enaruna. His size at 6’8” with a seven-foot wingspan are ideal, and Cleveland likely cannot invest in too many combo forwards. On the other hand, they prioritize shooting in their offensive system, and Enaruna has not yet proven that.

The most likely path forward is a training camp invitation and some sort of Exhibit contract that allows the team to transfer him to the Charge’s roster for the season. If he can show development with his outside shot, perhaps a two-way deal next summer is in the cards.

The other swing factor is whether or not the Cavaliers use their last functional roster spot on a big, like Kevin Love, or a point guard to provide depth for the start of the season with Darius Garland recovering from toe surgery. If they sign someone like Love, that makes it more likely someone like Enaruna takes the final two-way slot. If they don’t, that will probably be earmarked for someone with center size.

There are a few variables, and while Enaruna had a few big performances, he wasn’t consistently awesome in Las Vegas like Tomlin and Tyson. He may need to wait to find his NBA call-up, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see that happen sooner rather than later.