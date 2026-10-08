Cavaliers signed perfect Dean Wade upgrade almost by accident

Originally outcast from the NBA, Croatian forward Mario Hezonja is already becoming an exciting addition to the Cleveland Cavaliers before the season even begins.

The offseason began with nothing but loss for the Cavaliers, losing both Dean Wade and Keon Ellis to conference rivals. Wade's departure left the Cavs without the team's only big two-way wing, and a failed pursuit of LeBron James left Cleveland in desperate need. Shortly after the James fiasco settled, the Cavaliers signed Hezonja as the 31-year-old forward sought an NBA return.

On a one-year minimum contract, Hezonja was a low-cost pickup who generated little media interest in the wake of James' arrival to the Philadelphia 76ers. Cleveland was also in discussions for Jonathan Kuminga and Peyton Waston, overshadowing Hezonja's deal.

In five NBA seasons, Hezonja faile dto make any real impact in the league, averaging just 6.9 points on relatively subpar efficiency. He left for European play after the 2019-2020 season, gradually improving as an all-around veteran talent. His return with the Cavs made for a decent consolidation prize with Wade's absence, but the early showings of Hezonja as the season approaches have already raised the ceiling for him from decent bench player to undoubted Dean Wade upgrade.

Mario Hezonja is quietly becoming a Cavaliers difference maker

NBA Spain's Twitter account lit Cavaliers fandom on fire with a flashy highlight reel from Hezonja during a public exhibition. Hezonja finished at the rim, smoothly caught and shot the ball in stride and looked like the prototypical athletic 3-and-D forward.

The veteran's physical build also drew intrigue, reporteldy standing at 6-foot-9 and weighing 260 pounds, roughly 70 pounds bulkier than his rookie season. Hezonja's physical transformation alongside his confident play in his first NBA display in six years thrilled onlookers.

If Hezonja's offense maintains and his defense is of the same caliber, he will not only replace Wade, but surpass him as a bench contributor. In his first stint with the NBA, Hezonja was an imperfect offensive talent but showed great physicality and defensive promise. He was not the lockdown defender like Wade has been, but he was nonetheless a positive piece of defensive schemes. He has all the tools to be a substantial piece to a championship team if the early showings are real.

Through four years, Cleveland struggled to find even one consistent big two-way wing. Wade showed flashes, but his offensive timidity only left him behind in the playoffs. Max Strus, Isaac Okoro and Sam Merrill all showed value on both ends of the floor but could not match up physically with the league's bigger forwards. The short-lived De'Andre Hunter experiment failed to live up to the standards he seemingly had.

With Hezonja's growth, the arrival of Watson and Jaylon Tyson's development, the Cavaliers may enter next season with one of the deepest wing depth charts in the league. Last season, Cleveland had a revolving door of starting lineups, notably at the small forward position. With Watson finally answering that need, Hezonja can fit into the exact role Cleveland that Wade was always meant to fill but forced to step out from. As a backup combo forward, Hezonja can cover minutes in the frontcourt and on the wing, giving Cleveland size and versatility across lineups that has been sorely missing for nearly half a decade.

The offseason previews of Hezonja are promising, but they are only glimpses in low-intensity exhibitions. The excitement comes from Hezonja's physical growth and athleticism in the games. If those skills translate to the regular season and playoffs, the Cavaliers suddenly have a terrifying group of wings to deploy against any seven-game opponent.