The Cavaliers could sign a former teammate of Jerome and Hunter to 14th roster spot

The Cleveland Cavaliers did not address every need on the roster at the Trade Deadline.

In fact, they only addressed one, adding a 3-and-D forward with size in trading for De'Andre Hunter on the Atlanta Hawks. They have been searching for such a player for years, someone who can operate at a higher offensive volume than Dean Wade (and a greater degree of availability) but with more size than Max Strus or Caris LeVert (sent to Atlanta alongside Georges Niang).

Hunter has been solid in his first two games in a Cleveland uniform, bringing strong defense (perhaps surprisingly so) and the 3-point shooting the team was hoping for; he is 7-for-13 thus far, a stout 54 percent from deep.

Yet the Hunter trade was the only deal the Cavaliers made at the deadline, which meant they didn't properly address their need at backup center. Tristan Thompson has very little left in the tank as an on-court player; Kenny Atkinson cannot rely on him for playoff minutes. If everyone is healthy, then there is no need for Thompson except at the end of blowouts. If either Jarrett Allen or Evan Mobley miss time -- as Allen did in last year's playoffs -- things get stretched.

Having Hunter and Dean Wade both available could make for an interesting smallball look, but there will still be minutes where someone needs to play backup center other than Wade. The Cavaliers lost their chance to add a player who is a clear upgrade on Thompson, but they will almost certainly add a big man to the roster, likely to fill their 14th roster spot opened up by trading two players for Hunter.

With the bond between Hunter and former college teammate Ty Jerome a popular topic of conversation, and with the success other teams have found bringing friends together, is there another former college teammate of both Hunter and Jerome waiting to be signed to fill the Cavs' need at backup center?

Koby Altman, have you considered a reunion with Mamadi Diakite?

The Cavaliers could sign Mamadi Diakite

There was a bond forged between Mamadi Diakite and his college teammates in 2019, when the Virginia Cavaliers made a run all the way to the National Championship. Diakite started at center for that team, alongside teammates Ty Jerome and De'Andre Hunter.

Lacking the same NBA prospects as his teammates, Diakite went undrafted in 2020 and bounced around the league, ultimately signing a two-way deal in 2022 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He appeared in 22 games for the team, most memorably starting against Joel Embiid and very nearly outplaying him in an upset victory for a shorthanded Cavs team.

After the Cavaliers waived him he has continued to hang around on the fringes of the NBA. He is playing this season in the G League with the Valley Suns and would be available for a call-up on a 10-day contract. He has developed his 3-point shot and remains a capable switch defender.

It's unlikely that Diakite would be a revelation at backup center, but the pickings are slim right now as many teams scooped up help at the center position. Diakite is a player whom the organization knows well, and who could help inject even more positivity into the team culture.

Hopefully, the Cavaliers can find a better option. If they cannot, however, Diakite would be an intriguing addition to see if he can help the team beyond a few spot minutes. The last time he was on a roster with Hunter and Jerome, after all, the "Cavaliers" did win the championship. Why not recreate the magic?