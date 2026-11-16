The Cleveland Cavaliers have spent years trying to make their Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen frontcourt work against the NBA's best teams. The regular-season results have been impressive, but the postseason has been a different story. At some point, Cleveland has to consider whether its commitment to playing two traditional big men is holding back the offense when it matters most.

Fortunately, a potential solution has emerged, and it wouldn't require the Cavaliers to chase another superstar.

Charlotte Hornets big man Naz Reid has surfaced as a possible trade target, with CBS Sports' Sam Quinn identifying Cleveland as one of four potential destinations. According to a November 16 report from Hoops Wire's Sam Amico, The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski has also described the likelihood of Reid being traded again as very high.

Quinn floated Allen as a possible centerpiece in a hypothetical deal, and Cleveland should seriously consider the idea. This isn't a reported negotiation, but it's a trade concept that makes considerably more sense than another desperate attempt to collect big names.

Naz Reid could give the Cavaliers something their current frontcourt lacks

Reid isn't a superstar, and that's precisely why he's interesting. Cleveland already has Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Mobley commanding significant offensive attention. What the Cavaliers need is a frontcourt player who can create space instead of giving opposing defenses another reason to crowd the paint.

Reid averaged 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds last season while shooting 36.2 percent from three-point range. Those numbers might not scream blockbuster acquisition, but his ability to stretch the floor could completely change how Cleveland operates offensively.

Imagine Mitchell and Harden attacking the basket without another defender camping near the rim because Allen isn't a perimeter shooting threat. Reid could force opposing centers to respect his outside shot, creating more room for drives, cuts and Mobley's interior offense.

That versatility would be especially valuable during the playoffs, when opponents have several games to identify and exploit a team's weaknesses.

Allen is excellent at what he does. He's an efficient finisher, strong rebounder and reliable rim protector, but his offensive limitations haven't disappeared simply because Cleveland has found ways to win plenty of regular-season games.

The Cavaliers have repeatedly discovered that a productive frontcourt on paper doesn't necessarily translate into an advantage against physical playoff opponents. Trading Allen for a different type of big man could finally give Kenny Atkinson a lineup that opponents have to adjust to, rather than the other way around.

Trading Jarrett Allen wouldn't be painless, but Cleveland needs to stop playing it safe

There's a reason Allen has remained such an important part of the Cavaliers' identity. His screening, rebounding and defensive presence provide stability, and replacing those contributions would be a legitimate challenge.

Reid isn't the same caliber of interior defender, and asking Mobley to handle more traditional center responsibilities could create new problems. Cleveland would have to decide whether the offensive improvement outweighs the defensive sacrifices. But that's what makes this conversation interesting .

The Cavaliers have already seen what their current frontcourt can accomplish, and the results haven't been enough to reach the NBA Finals. Keeping Allen because he's a good player is understandable. Keeping him without seriously evaluating whether another construction would work better is a different issue.

Mobley is supposed to be the franchise's long-term centerpiece. Cleveland has committed enormous money to his future, and building a frontcourt that maximizes his offensive potential should be a priority.

Nobody is saying Reid is the answer by himself

Reid wouldn't automatically solve every problem, but his shooting could give Mobley more opportunities to operate inside while allowing Cleveland to experiment with lineups that aren't so dependent on traditional frontcourt roles.

The financial side also deserves consideration. Allen is earning $28 million this season, while Reid's salary is approximately $23.3 million. That difference makes the concept worth exploring, although Cleveland's salary-cap position and the final structure would determine whether a transaction could actually be completed.

Charlotte would also need a compelling reason to accept Allen. The Hornets acquired Reid from Minnesota during the offseason, and his value as a productive big man on a multiyear contract means Cleveland shouldn't expect to acquire him simply by making a phone call.

The Cavaliers should prioritize fit over familiarity

Cleveland doesn't need another trade just to prove Koby Altman is willing to make moves. The Harden acquisition already demonstrated that the front office isn't afraid of shaking things up. What the Cavaliers need is a roster that makes sense when the playoffs arrive.

Reid offers an intriguing alternative because his skill set addresses a specific concern rather than simply adding another recognizable name. He could help Cleveland create better spacing, diversify its offensive approach and give Mobley a different type of frontcourt partner.

Allen would be a significant loss, and there's no guarantee the Hornets would agree to a deal. But the Cavaliers should be willing to explore that possibility instead of treating their existing frontcourt as a permanent arrangement.

Cleveland has already invested years in the Mobley-Allen partnership without reaching the Finals. If the front office genuinely believes this is a championship-or-bust roster, it needs to be willing to question the decisions that helped build it.