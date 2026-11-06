The Cleveland Cavaliers might be approaching an uncomfortable realization about their championship aspirations. The James Harden experiment, which was supposed to push them over the top, might instead be the very thing forcing them to reconsider their future.

Cleveland's 124-116 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder dropped the Cavaliers to 4-4, a disappointing start for a team that invested heavily in pairing Harden with Donovan Mitchell. Losing twice in three nights to an undermanned Thunder squad only makes the situation more concerning, especially when the Cavaliers were supposed to enter this season as legitimate championship contenders.

Nobody should declare the experiment dead after eight games. Harden could rediscover his rhythm, Cleveland could find its chemistry, and this entire conversation could look ridiculous by January. However, there's also the possibility that the writing is already on the wall, and the Cavaliers need to recognize it before they're left holding the bill.

James Harden's decline is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore

Harden turned 37 in August, and the early returns suggest Father Time might finally be collecting on a very expensive account. Through his first seven appearances, Harden averaged just 16.3 points and 6.3 assists while shooting 39.1 percent from the field. Wednesday offered little reassurance, as he managed 19 points on 5-of-16 shooting against Oklahoma City.

Those numbers are concerning even when measured against the post-Houston version of Harden. Nobody reasonably expects him to recreate his 36-point scoring seasons with the Rockets, but the veteran successfully reinvented himself as an elite distributor after leaving Houston.

He averaged 10.5 assists with Philadelphia in 2022-23 and remained a productive offensive organizer during subsequent stops. Even after joining Cleveland last season, Harden averaged 20.5 points and 7.7 assists across 26 regular-season appearances. Now his scoring efficiency has deteriorated, his playmaking numbers have slipped, and the Cavaliers aren't getting enough offensive production to justify the sacrifices being made elsewhere.

It's also fair to wonder whether securing another lucrative contract has affected Harden's sense of urgency. Cleveland rewarded him with a substantial payday after a productive postseason run, and his subsequent drop-off raises an uncomfortable question about complacency. There's no evidence that Harden has deliberately taken his foot off the gas, but the contrast between the player who earned that commitment and the one Cleveland is currently getting is difficult to overlook.

There are also legitimate questions about whether Harden can maintain the conditioning necessary to remain effective at 37. He has looked less explosive attacking defenders, and his ability to create separation isn't what it once was. His physical preparation deserves scrutiny, although appearances alone cannot establish whether conditioning is responsible for the decline.

Cleveland needs more than a respected name running its offense. It needs a player capable of consistently producing against elite competition, especially when Mitchell is sacrificing offensive opportunities to accommodate him.

Cleveland's $97 million gamble could become a franchise-altering mistake

The Cavaliers didn't acquire Harden without making a significant sacrifice. They traded 26-year-old Darius Garland to the Los Angeles Clippers in February, surrendering a two-time All-Star entering what should be the prime of his career.

Then Cleveland doubled down, signing Harden to a three-year, $97 million contract in September, with a player option for the 2028-29 season. That's a substantial commitment to a player whose best basketball is almost certainly behind him.

The decision looked more defensible following Cleveland's Eastern Conference Finals appearance last season. Harden helped the Cavaliers make a deep postseason run, providing hope that a full offseason alongside Mitchell would produce something even better. But what if Cleveland caught lightning in a bottle?

What if last season represented the best opportunity this particular group was ever going to have?

Those questions become harder to dismiss when the Cavaliers are scratching and clawing just to remain above .500. The Mitchell-Harden partnership was never supposed to produce a middle-of-the-pack team desperately searching for consistency.

The Cavaliers assembled this roster to compete for championships, not spend November trying to convince everyone that mediocrity is merely a temporary inconvenience.

Cavaliers should consider getting ahead of an inevitable Harden conversation

If we're just being real, Harden also had a tendency to just quit when the team he's on isn't winning.

His departures from Houston, Brooklyn and Philadelphia were accompanied by trade requests or significant organizational friction. That doesn't mean Harden is currently unhappy in Cleveland, nor does it guarantee another messy departure. But his history makes the possibility impossible to ignore if the Cavaliers continue underperforming.

Cleveland should not automatically blow up its roster because of an eight-game slump. Mitchell remains an elite offensive talent, Evan Mobley provides a foundation worth building around, and Harden has earned enough respect throughout his career to deserve an opportunity to turn things around. However, patience shouldn't become paralysis.

If the Cavaliers continue struggling while Harden's production declines, the organization must seriously consider whether preserving this partnership is worth sacrificing valuable time in Mitchell's prime.

That could mean exploring ways to separate Harden from the roster, reestablishing Mitchell as the unquestioned offensive centerpiece and reconsidering the direction of a team that appears much further from championship contention than anticipated.

Breaking up a high-profile partnership would be painful, especially after Cleveland sacrificed Garland and committed nearly $100 million to making it work. But waiting until the situation becomes completely untenable could be even worse.

The Cavaliers might eventually have to part ways with James Harden. If that day comes, they'd be wise to make the decision themselves, preferably before Harden decides he wants out first.