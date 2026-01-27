Cavaliers setting themselves up for failure by clinging to an unworkable strategy

The general consensus coming into the season in the NBA world, was that no matter what the Cleveland Cavaliers did this regular season, no one would care. This was because the Cavs raced their way through the 82-game marathon last year, winning 64 games, earning the East’s number one seed, and had the second-best record in the entire league behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Cleveland’s problems have come in the playoffs. They have won a grand total of two first-round series since 2023, and are only 11-15 overall in the postseason. In two of the last three years, they have seen their season end on their home-floor.

It’s safe to say that the Cavs want to redeem themselves come this spring. There is one habit they must break though if they want that to be the case.

Cavaliers need to play with focus and force for 48 minutes

It feels like the entire roster has said some variation of the above headline for the whole season. Jaylon Tyson took the more direct approach after a disappointing loss to the shorthanded Boston Celtics in November while Donovan Mitchell has taken the more diplomatic avenue in his media availabilities.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst outlined that Cleveland is becoming a “flip the switch team”, which is hard to comprehend for a squad that has everything to prove. Shouldn’t they be coming out with a chip on their shoulder every night?

The other side of that argument is that nothing the Cavs do in the regular season will matter. This is an organization that will be judged on what they do in the spring. Last season’s disappointment is an example of that.

Fortunately for Cleveland, they are showing signs of breaking that habit lately. They have finally gathering up momentum in the win-loss column of late.

Their offense has improved tremendously, defensively they are attacking the glass and protecting the paint, and everyone on the roster seems to have the right mindset. Even with injuries to Darius Garland, Sam Merrill, and Dean Wade, the Cavs have continued to find a way.

Maybe all of this adversity is what this group needs to get over the hump. Maybe this rollercoaster of a season will allow them to steady the ship come spring time.

Time will tell if these statements become true, but for Cleveland to finally rid themselves of the “regular season team” narrative, they need to have the switch flipped for 48 minutes. For every game. For the next four months.