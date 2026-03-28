Cavaliers' secret weapon comes alive at the most crucial time

The Cleveland Cavaliers need two-way wings to have a chance to win in the playoffs. Max Strus has struggled as of late, but he came alive in Friday night's win -- and that is a great sign for their playoff push.

It was always going to take Strus some time to kick off the rust from his long absence to start the season. After surgery for a foot fracture in August of 2025, Strus didn't make his season debut until March 15th.

His first game was a fun one, with Strus scoring 24 points on 7-for-9 shooting. But the four games since have been a different story, with Strus ice-cold from the floor and ineffective in just about every area.

Max Strus was struggling

Over his last four games heading into Friday night, Strus shot 8-for-26 from the field (30.7 percent) and just 4-for-23 from deep (17.3 percent - brrrr). He attacked the glass, but his defense was inconsistent and he looked largely like a player who was returning from a 7-month injury.

Friday night may have been the turning point for Strus, and it could not have come at a better time. The Cavaliers have been wobbling since their hot stretch around the Trade Deadline, and with a number of teams surging up the standings, the Cavs were suddenly in a precarious position.

Cleveland needed a win against the Miami Heat, and they got one in a massive way to the tune of 149-128. The entire rotation was locked in and successful, from Jarrett Allen returning to put up 18 and 10 to James Harden scoring 17 and dishing 14 assists.

The high scorer for the game, however, was not Donovan Mitchell (just 1-for-10 from the field, but a +14 for the game) or Harden or Evan Mobley (23 points, 10 rebounds). It was Max Strus.

Max Strus was on fire

Strus, in his sixth game back this season, erupted for 29 points. He shot 10-for-14 from the field and a scorching 8-for-11 from 3-point range. Want rebounds? The 6'5" Strus got eight of them. In a 21-point victory, he was +22 in his 23 minutes.

The Cavaliers are at their best when Strus is spacing the court on the wing, sprinting around screens and firing 3-pointers when he sees an inch of daylight. He brings toughness and energy and has the trust of head coach Kenny Atkinson over and above the young Jaylon Tyson.

The best version of the Cavaliers involved Max Strus healthy and hitting shots. Strus plus Sam Merrill plus Tyson plus Keon Ellis is a fantastic wing rotation that sets the Cavs up for playoff success with their mix of defense and shooting.

The Cavaliers need Strus and his edge. They need Strus and his 3-point shot. And they need Strus laying his body on the line defensively. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, he will play a critical role when the Cavs take on the likes of the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks in the playoffs.

Strus may still be up-and-down in the coming weeks. He may not be all the way back. But Friday was a glimpse into the Max Strus that the team desperately needs - and if he can bring that on a nightly basis, the sky is the limit for this group.