Cavaliers' second round draft choice is painfully obvious after a chaotic first round

The Cleveland Cavaliers did not have a first round pick on night one of the NBA Draft, but figure to be extra busy on night two. The Cavs have two second round picks at 49 and 58 and have needs to fill on the roster, especially when it comes to their bench.

It was a chaotic first round that featured multiple trades and a couple of surprising picks. Cleveland needs to take advantage of the fall of one prospect and be aggressive in moving up in the second round.

The Cavs must go all-in on Saint Joseph’s Rasheer Fleming and trade up for him in the second round of the NBA Draft.

Fleming was one of the more underrated big men in college basketball this past season. He was projected to be a first round pick by most scouts and reportedly had great pre draft workouts and interviews.

Fleming is exactly the kind of big Cleveland has been searching for. He is coming off a year at Saint Josephs where he averaged almost 15 points per game, nine rebounds, and shot 39 percent from three-point range. Fleming is a great spot up shooter and would thrive next to two elite playmakers in Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.

Defensively, Fleming has the kind of versatility that can make the Cavs even more dangerous on that end. At 6’9” and 220 pounds, he can guard multiple positions thanks to his high level of physicality. He is a strong rim protector and rebounder, showing that he isn’t afraid to mix it up down low.

He also has the athleticism and quickness to keep up with guards on the perimeter. His bigger frame allows him to play both the four and the five and having him next to Evan Mobley gives Kenny Atkinson more flexibility with lineups.

Fleming doesn’t have an electrifying game. He has a limited handle and struggles at creating his own shot. He is not someone who will playmake off the dribble or be a point forward type. However, he does the little things well and has a high motor. He is the kind of athlete that could fit well with this Cavs roster on both ends of the floor.

Cleveland needs to keep adding championship-level players if they want to get over the hump in the East next season. Fleming is the depth piece that they need to accomplish that goal and the Cavs must exhaust all avenues to acquire the New Jersey native.