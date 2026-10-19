Cavaliers are running out of people to blame if this season ends the same way

The Cleveland Cavaliers have changed the coach. They've changed the backcourt. They've reshuffled the supporting cast. At some point, they're going to run out of things to change.

That's the uncomfortable reality hanging over Cleveland as Kenny Atkinson enters his third season. The Cavaliers have assembled another roster with legitimate championship aspirations, but the question that has followed them through multiple playoff disappointments remains unanswered.

What happens if this group falls short again? If the Cavaliers suffer another familiar postseason collapse, the conversation can't simply revolve around which player needs to be traded next.

Because if the Cavaliers suffer another familiar postseason collapse, the conversation can't simply revolve around which player needs to be traded next. It might finally be time to ask whether the person drawing up the plays is the right one to finish the job.

Kenny Atkinson has earned his opportunity, but not unlimited patience

Let's give Atkinson his credit. He inherited a talented Cavaliers team and immediately transformed it into a 64-win powerhouse during the 2024-25 season, earning NBA Coach of the Year honors. Cleveland followed that campaign by reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in 2026.

That's meaningful progress, particularly for a franchise still trying to establish itself as a championship contender without LeBron James. But the regular season has never been Cleveland's biggest problem.

It's what happens when opponents have an entire playoff series to identify weaknesses, exploit predictable offensive possessions and force Atkinson to adjust. The Cavaliers' conference finals sweep against New York only intensified those concerns, and fans noticed.

Following the elimination, online discussions questioned Atkinson's timeout management, rotations and ability to counter opposing coaches. Others defended him, arguing that roster construction and player execution deserved just as much criticism. Both perspectives raise legitimate questions.

Atkinson shouldn't be blamed for every missed shot or defensive breakdown. But he also can't receive all the credit for regular-season success while avoiding scrutiny when the postseason exposes recurring problems. That's the responsibility that comes with coaching a contender.

Cleveland can't keep treating every disappointment like a roster problem

The Cavaliers have already demonstrated they're willing to make uncomfortable decisions.They moved on from J.B. Bickerstaff after consecutive playoff appearances. They subsequently traded Darius Garland for James Harden, changing the dynamic of a backcourt that once appeared central to their future.

Those weren't minor adjustments. They were organizational decisions intended to move Cleveland closer to a championship. So what happens if the Cavaliers encounter the same obstacles with a different collection of players?

Does Cleveland consider breaking up Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen? Does it look for another perimeter defender? Does it once again search for a different offensive identity? Maybe.

There are legitimate roster questions, particularly regarding how Mobley and Allen function together when opponents crowd the paint. But at some point, changing personnel without addressing the system becomes an expensive guessing game.

Atkinson has to demonstrate that he can create solutions with the talent already available.That means finding ways to make Mobley a more influential offensive decision-maker, developing reliable alternatives when Mitchell and Harden encounter aggressive defensive schemes, and adjusting rotations before an opponent takes control of a series.

The Cavaliers can't spend another season discovering their limitations in May. They need to spend the regular season preparing answers.

This season could determine whether the Cavaliers need a new voice or a new core

There's no reason to suggest Atkinson should be coaching for his job in October. He's earned the opportunity to see what this version of Cleveland can accomplish. But there's a difference between allowing a coach to develop a contender and assuming that continued regular-season success guarantees postseason progress.

If the Cavaliers struggle because their frontcourt cannot provide enough spacing, that's potentially a roster-construction issue. If they struggle because their guards cannot consistently create quality opportunities against elite defenses, personnel and offensive design both deserve examination.

But if Atkinson repeatedly fails to adjust to opponents exploiting the same weaknesses, Cleveland has to consider whether another coach could extract more from its existing talent. That's the distinction the organization must be prepared to make.

The Cavaliers have already shown they're willing to change players and coaches in pursuit of a championship. Their next decision should be informed by what actually fails, not simply by the disappointment of losing.

As Cleveland continues exploring how its rotation could evolve, Atkinson has an entire regular season to prove his system can evolve with it. Because another impressive win total won't answer the questions that matter most.

The Cavaliers don't need to decide today whether their next major move should involve the roster or the sideline. But if this season ends with the same familiar problems, they'll need to stop changing things simply because they can.

And finally figure out what actually needs fixing.