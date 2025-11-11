Cavaliers' regret in drafting Isaac Okoro grows as rising star breaks out in West

Selecting Isaac Okoro with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft was one of the more disappointing misses the Cleveland Cavaliers have had in that process. It only gets made worse when looking at the players taken after him in the same class.

Who are some of the more notable ones to have come after Okoro? Tyrese Haliburton, Tyrese Maxey, Aaron Nesmith, Devin Vassell, Desmond Bane, Obi Toppin, and Onyeka Okongwu are just some of the standouts to have been selected later in the 2020 class.

One name that is really sticking out this season in particular would be Deni Avdija. The Portland Trail Blazers forward was taken only a few picks after Okoro, going ninth overall to the Washington Wizards.

The Cavaliers should be afforded some leniency. 2020 was a weird year for everyone, and if there was ever going to be a draft with imperfect scouting, it would have been that one. Still, as Avdija continues to play the part of star for Portland, it would be fair for Cleveland to find a good deal of regret there.

Deni Avdija's breakout season in Portland is not going unnoticed in Cleveland

The Wizards were comfortable moving on from their versatile forward during the 2024 offseason. They can join the Cavaliers among the teams who missed out here.

Avdija had a strong first season in Portland during 2024-25. The Blazers forward averaged 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.0 steal during 30.0 minutes per game. That came with a true shooting percentage of 60.5.

Avdija earned some added trust in Portland as a result. 2025-26 has showcased as much. To this point, the Blazers star has averaged a career high in usage percentage. That has led to the best statistical production of his time in the NBA, by far.

Avdija is averaging career bests in the following noteworthy categories: points per game, assists per game, free throw attempts and percentage, box plus/minus, player efficiency rating, true shooting percentage, and win shares per 48 minutes.

There is always the argument that the development does not look the same in Cleveland. That much is a fair sentiment. However, it does not erase what is happening for Avdija with the Blazers.

The Cavaliers made the best of the Okoro situation, trading him away for Lonzo Ball during the offseason. While not a completely fair one-to-one comparison, there should be little doubt as to which of the two would be a more productive player for Cleveland at the moment.