Cavaliers are realizing they may never win a championship with Donovan Mitchell as the No.1 guy

The Cleveland Cavaliers have spent years building around Donovan Mitchell, operating under the assumption that he's the superstar capable of leading them to an NBA championship. But after another disappointing start, Cleveland might need to reconsider something far more fundamental than its rotations or offensive schemes.

What if Mitchell is an exceptional basketball player who simply isn't a championship-caliber No. 1?

There's no disputing his talent. Mitchell can score with practically anyone in the league, has delivered unforgettable postseason performances and routinely carries Cleveland's offense. However, there's a difference between producing superstar numbers and being the centerpiece of a championship team.

The Cavaliers acquired James Harden to serve as Mitchell's No. 2. That arrangement makes perfect sense on paper, but only if Mitchell is genuinely capable of being the No. 1. And his history suggests that assumption deserves considerably more scrutiny.

Donovan Mitchell's Utah Jazz years exposed a troubling pattern

Mitchell's inability to translate regular-season success into championship contention predates his arrival in Cleveland. During the 2018-19 season, Utah won 50 games, establishing itself as one of the Western Conference's better teams. Its reward was a humiliating five-game first-round elimination against Houston, with Mitchell shooting just 32.1 percent from the field.

The following season brought another disappointment. Utah finished 44-28 in the shortened campaign before surrendering a 3-1 playoff series lead against Denver, despite Mitchell averaging an extraordinary 36.3 points. Then came 2020-21, arguably the strongest evidence against Mitchell's credentials as a championship centerpiece.

The Jazz finished 52-20, securing the NBA's best record and the Western Conference's No. 1 seed. With Rudy Gobert anchoring an elite defense and Mitchell leading the offense, Utah appeared positioned for a legitimate championship run. Instead, the Jazz squandered a 2-0 series advantage against the Clippers, losing four consecutive games. Los Angeles even won the final two contests without Kawhi Leonard.

Utah followed that disappointment with a 49-win season in 2021-22, only to suffer another first-round elimination against Dallas. These weren't consistently mediocre teams desperately hoping Mitchell would rescue them. They were established playoff contenders, including one that finished with the league's best record, and none advanced beyond the conference semifinals. At some point, the recurring disappointment becomes part of the evaluation.

Cleveland has given Mitchell multiple opportunities to change the narrative

The Cavaliers believed a fresh environment would unlock something Utah couldn't. Instead, Mitchell's first season ended with a five-game playoff embarrassment against New York. Cleveland reached the second round in 2024 before falling to Boston, then suffered another second-round elimination against Indiana in 2025.

Last season finally delivered an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, but Cleveland was swept by the Knicks. Mitchell has unquestionably produced impressive individual numbers throughout these runs. Injuries, defensive weaknesses and inconsistent teammates have contributed to the failures, making it unfair to assign him sole responsibility.

But championship-level No. 1 options are expected to overcome adversity, not merely compile impressive statistics while their teams repeatedly fall short. Cleveland has changed personnel, adjusted its supporting cast and invested heavily in complementary stars. The championship breakthrough remains elusive.

James Harden was supposed to be the No. 2, not another answer Cleveland needs to find

Harden's role in this conversation shouldn't be misunderstood. At 37, Cleveland didn't acquire him to become its franchise centerpiece. The Cavaliers brought him in to complement Mitchell, facilitate the offense and provide another dependable scoring option.That's exactly what a No. 2 is supposed to do. The problem arises if Mitchell also belongs in that category.

With Cleveland sitting at 4-4, the pairing has hardly resembled the championship formula the organization envisioned. Harden's declining production deserves criticism, but Mitchell cannot escape scrutiny simply because his teammate is struggling. If Mitchell is truly the No. 1, Cleveland needs him to demonstrate the leadership and consistent dominance that separate championship centerpieces from excellent supporting stars.

Eight games shouldn't determine his legacy, and last season's conference finals appearance offers reason to believe he can eventually break through. But his history in Utah and Cleveland raises a possibility the organization can no longer ignore. The Cavaliers already have their No. 2 in James Harden. What they desperately need to establish is whether Donovan Mitchell is actually their No. 1.