Cavaliers quietly solved their Donovan Mitchell-or-bust problem

Earlier on in the season, when the Cleveland Cavaliers were struggling, Donovan Mitchell was carrying them on his back. If he didn’t, the Cavs would have been much worse off than the 17-16 mark they had at the end of December.

As Cleveland dealt with injuries, inconsistent play from key players at the time, and a hellacious schedule, the one constant was Mitchell. He started off the season on pace to have career-highs in multiple categories and led the league in triples made for a good portion of the year.

He has cooled off slightly since, but Spida has been one of the elite guards in the NBA this year. The worry has been whether or not he will wear down come the playoffs, something that has happened in each of the last two postseasons. That sort of wear and tear can weigh on a player, but Cleveland has seemed to find a solution.

James Harden trade solved the Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell or bust problem

Harden was brought in to make life easier for Cleveland and for Mitchell and he has done both thus far.

Individually, Harden is playing efficient basketball. He is averaging 21 points per game, five rebounds, and eight assists on 49 percent shooting and 45 percent from 3-point range. He has been a great floor general for the Cavs, and since his debut against the Kings on February 7th, Cleveland is third in offensive rating.

It’s his synergy with Mitchell in the clutch though that has made the Cavs even more dangerous. Since Harden’s arrival, Cleveland is 8-4 in clutch games and have a +23.4 net rating. Only Oklahoma City has more wins during that span. Prior to Harden, the Cavs were just 12-14 and had a +2.7 net rating in the clutch.

Opponents now have to pick their poison between Harden and Mitchell late in games. Before, teams could just key in on Mitchell by doubling him, trapping him, or blitzing him. You can’t do that to both guards now, especially Harden, who is one of the best in the league at beating pressure with his passing and handle.

Even when Mitchell had to sit out a couple games due to his groin injury, Harden showed that he can operate the offense at a high-level of efficiency. It is only a three-game sample size, but Harden is averaging 25 PPG, seven rebounds, and eight assists in games Mitchell has sat for Cleveland.

Harden’s ability to operate high-level offenses throughout his career is something that is hugely beneficial for the Cavs. He and Mitchell form one of the more dangerous duos in the playoffs and it may be what Cleveland needs to finally break through.