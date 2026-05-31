Cavaliers' playoff win over Pistons may have messed up Cleveland's future

The Cleveland Cavaliers may have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals this year, but they could have easily fallen to the Detroit Pistons in the second round. Heck, Cleveland was even lucky to escape the Toronto Raptors in round one!

In 10 or 20 years, few people looking back at the 2025-26 NBA season will care or remember how the Cavs reached the Conference Finals. But if Cleveland's front office is taking that approach now -- and ignoring the false conclusions such a mindset can lead one to draw about the current Cavs -- it's in danger of ruining this team's future in favor of a make-believe championship window.

The Cavs, as currently constructed, aren't one of the best two teams in the East moving forward. Just because they made the Conference Finals does not mean that it's the right move to run it back in 2026-27 with the same core. And I know that there are financial considerations to take into account (when it comes to re-signing James Harden, for instance, which the Cavs are widely expected to do), but from a basketball standpoint, Cleveland should be more real with itself about the immediate and more far-reaching future in the East.

The Cavs are moving in the opposite direction of East contention right now

For example, it's quite easy to argue that the Pistons are in a better position moving forward than the Cavs. That's because Detroit has the best young superstar between the two clubs in First Team All-NBA selection Cade Cunningham.

For the Cavs to overcome Detroit in the East in the years to come (including as early as next season), Cleveland would need its young star, Evan Mobley, to grow into as impactful a player as Cunningham. This will become more true with each year that Harden draws closer to retirement, and with each year that draws closer to Donovan Mitchell's decline and/or departure from Cleveland.

Had the Cavs been soundly beaten by Detroit in round two, perhaps Cleveland's front office would have been more convinced that a rebuild around Mobley was in order. In that universe, the Cavs might've been able to start surrounding Mobley with the young pieces necessary to challenge the Cunningham-fueled Pistons over the next decade.

The Cavaliers' advancing past Detroit might've convinced some people that they're in a better organizational position than the Pistons, but it was fool's gold at the end of the day. On the current track, the Cavs will be an inferior squad to the Pistons during Mobley and Cunningham's primes, mostly because Cleveland is about to waste the next couple of years chasing a championship it can't win.