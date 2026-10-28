Cavaliers shouldn't overlook Anthony Davis and Trae Young's Washington redemption tour

We're not going to pretend that the Wizards have been associated with winning basketball in recent history. They haven't. We still can't afford to take our foot off the gas because we think this is an "easy win". Anthony Davis and Trae Young were once the faces of their respective franchises. Now, they're teammates in Washington, and both have plenty of reasons to remind the NBA exactly who they are.

That can be a dangerous combination for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

When the Wizards arrive in Cleveland on Wednesday, they'll bring two former franchise cornerstones whose careers have taken unexpected turns. Both have experienced the sting of being traded, watched their reputations take a beating and heard the questions about whether their best basketball is behind them.

But here's what should concern the Cavaliers. Neither player has suddenly forgotten how to dominate a basketball game. And two stars with something to prove can be considerably more dangerous than their team's reputation suggests.

Anthony Davis and Trae Young have plenty of reasons to feel disrespected

It wasn't long ago that Davis was considered one of the most dominant two-way players in basketball. A 10-time All-Star, NBA champion and three-time league leader in blocked shots, Davis built his reputation on an extraordinary combination of scoring, rebounding and defensive versatility.

At his best, he could overwhelm defenders in the paint, protect the rim and completely change the complexion of a game. Unfortunately, injuries have repeatedly interrupted his career.

After being traded from Los Angeles to Dallas in the blockbuster Luka Doncic deal, Davis struggled to stay healthy. His brief Mavericks tenure ended with another trade, this time to a Washington franchise that had spent years near the bottom of the standings.

That's quite a fall for someone who helped LeBron James deliver a championship to the Lakers. Young's journey has been different, but no less humbling. The four-time All-Star once led Atlanta on an improbable run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals. His remarkable shooting range, crafty ball handling and exceptional passing made him one of the league's most exciting offensive players.

But Atlanta never managed to build sustained success around him. Defensive concerns, inconsistent team results and questions about the Hawks' direction eventually overshadowed his offensive brilliance. By January 2026, Atlanta was ready to move on, sending its former franchise centerpiece to Washington.

Now, both players have an opportunity to rewrite the narratives surrounding their careers. And Cleveland shouldn't underestimate how much that motivation matters. Especially since we’re on a redemption tour of our own.

Washington's new stars are already proving they can still dominate

Anyone assuming Davis and Young are merely recognizable names attached to a rebuilding team hasn't been paying attention.

Washington opened its season with an impressive victory over Milwaukee, and its two veterans immediately reminded everyone what they're capable of producing. Davis erupted for 34 points and 12 rebounds, while Young contributed 20 points and 13 assists. Through Washington's first four games, both are averaging approximately 22 points, with Young also distributing 11 assists per contest.

Those aren't the numbers of players ready to quietly fade into irrelevance. They're the numbers of established stars who still possess the talent to punish opponents, and the Cleveland Cavaliers have every reason to take their next matchup seriously.

For Kenny Atkinson, the challenge begins with preventing Young from dictating Cleveland's defensive rotations. His ability to operate out of the pick-and-roll, draw defenders toward him and deliver passes to teammates makes him dangerous even when he isn't scoring. Allowing him to get comfortable would put enormous pressure on Cleveland's frontcourt, especially with Davis waiting to capitalize on any defensive breakdown.

Cavaliers need to remind Washington who the championship contender is

The Cavaliers have the personnel to disrupt that partnership, starting with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Mobley's mobility allows him to step away from the basket and challenge ball handlers, while Allen provides the size and rim protection needed to discourage easy finishes. Cleveland can use that combination to show Young different defensive looks, including aggressive help at the point of attack and more conservative coverage that keeps Allen closer to the rim.

The responsibility doesn't stop with Cleveland's big men, though. Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and the rest of the perimeter rotation must fight through screens, stay connected to shooters and avoid forcing Mobley into unnecessary rotations. If Young consistently draws two defenders, Davis will have opportunities to slip toward the basket or establish favorable position against an unprepared defense.

Cleveland's recent rebounding struggles add another layer to the matchup. The Cavaliers surrendered 17 offensive rebounds and 23 second-chance points against Minnesota, a concerning performance for a team featuring two accomplished defensive big men. Giving Davis similar opportunities would undermine even their best defensive possessions.

Atkinson also has an interesting option in Peyton Watson, whose game-saving block on Anthony Edwards against Minnesota demonstrated the defensive disruption he brings to Cleveland's rotation. Watson's length and athleticism could help pressure Washington's perimeter attack, giving the Cavaliers another way to challenge Young without asking Mobley and Allen to abandon their responsibilities around the basket.

Ultimately, this matchup offers Cleveland an opportunity to demonstrate that its defensive talent can translate into consistent execution. The Cavaliers don't need to shut down Davis and Young completely, but they do need to make Washington work for its offense, limit second-chance opportunities and prevent two experienced stars from controlling the game's tempo.

For a Cleveland team with championship expectations, handling that assignment would say considerably more about its defensive progress than simply adding another victory to the standings.

We want to see Cleveland approach Wednesday's game with the urgency of a team that understands what's at stake. Respect Davis. Respect Young. Respect what they're capable of doing. Then make absolutely certain they leave Cleveland knowing the Cavaliers aren't interested in becoming somebody else's comeback story.

Establish control early. Defend with purpose. Keep attacking when the lead grows. And if the Cavaliers build a comfortable advantage, don't give Washington an opening to believe a comeback is possible. Davis and Young deserve respect for everything they've accomplished and everything they're still capable of achieving.

But Cleveland's job isn't to help them restore their reputations. It's to make sure their redemption tour hits a roadblock in Cleveland.