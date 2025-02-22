Cavaliers have officially changed the culture after latest roster decisions

When the Cleveland Cavaliers initially declared their intention to keep the band together, many questioned if they'd created their own ceiling. Head coach Kenny Atkinson offered a change of pace in the locker room, but Cleveland was viewed by many as a team that had reached its peak.

Rather than allowing the outside noise to distract them from their grander vision, however, the Cavaliers have changed the culture by going all-in on supporting their core.

Cleveland has one of the most talented four-man cores in the NBA with Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, and Evan Mobley. All four players have received All-Star honors during their Cavaliers careers, with each of Garland, Mitchell, and Mobley getting the nod in 2024-25.

Those players have justified the hype, leading Cleveland to the best record in the NBA at 46-10 and the second-highest net rating at plus-10.9.

When the 2025 NBA trade deadline arrived, however, one couldn't help but wonder if the Cavaliers would repeat past mistakes. Instead of remaining complacent, however, Koby Altman took action, addressing the longstanding lack of ideal depth at small forward.

As a result, the Cavaliers proved they're no longer the team they used to be—and solidified their status as true championship contenders.

Cavaliers proved complacency is no longer an issue in Cleveland

Cleveland approached the trade deadline with an impressive assortment of talent beyond their big four. The difference between a contender and a talented pretender, however, is often the willingness to make difficult roster decisions.

That's exactly what Altman did when he traded key supporting players Caris LeVert and Georges Niang for De'Andre Hunter.

Cleveland went through much of the 2024-25 regular season with a committee of players attempting to fill the void at small forward. LeVert, Isaac Okoro, and Max Strus are among those who helped in that regard, but no one seemed to establish themselves as a starting-caliber option.

Hunter has eliminated that concern as a sharpshooting wing with a championship pedigree from his collegiate career and a history of performing well in the playoffs.

Hunter is currently averaging 18.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 2.7 three-point field goals made on .464/.410/.853 shooting. He's doing so in just 28.5 minutes per game. It may take time for him to find his footing with his new team, but the talent level is undeniable.

It certainly doesn't hurt that Hunter also boasts career postseason averages of 16.3 points and 2.0 three-point field goals made on .480/.400/.783 shooting.

De'Andre Hunter, Javonte Green could make instant impact for Cavs

Some have expressed concerns over Hunter's defense, but the Cavaliers are reportedly hoping to address that potential issue by adding Javonte Green via the buyout market. Green is one of the NBA's best-kept secrets, making his impact on the defensive end of the floor in a versatile and committed way.

He plays a physical style that has forced opponents to shoot 1.4 percent worse when he's the primary defender in 2024-25—and has shot 35.8 percent from distance himself since 2021-22.

Perhaps adding Green and Hunter wouldn't be the headline-stealing decision that the Lakers adding Luka Doncic proved to be. It's a sign of an unwavering commitment to winning, however, as well as a determination to maximize the current core's potential in ways that range beyond banking on their talent.

No longer on the rise, the Cavaliers have proven that they're willing to do what's necessary to cement their status as one of the best teams in the NBA.