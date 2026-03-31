Cavaliers now have another huge obstacle between them and a LeBron James reunion

A few months ago, the thought of LeBron James returning to the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2026-27 season barely felt worth discussing. According to reports (and vibes, which hold some weight in stories like these), the possibilities for LeBron next year seemed to be retirement or a Cleveland reunion. That was about it. Golden State didn't seem realistic, and another year with the Lakers didn't seem like a path James or the Lakers were interested in. At the time, Los Angeles couldn't figure out how to play James alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves

Now, as the regular season speeds to a finish, there seems to be less clarity (and way more options) for LeBron's next chapter.

The thought of joining Steph Curry in Golden State has become less outrageous recently, and even more recently, as the Lakers have become one of the hottest teams in basketball, a ninth season in Hollywood is starting to seem less like a movie and more like a potential reality. James' fit with Reaves and Doncic is no longer precarious, and a deep playoff run could compel LeBron to stay put in a place he's become synonymous with over nearly a decade.

LeBron returning to the Lakers is now a real possibility

In a new piece for ESPN, Dave McMenamin and Tim Bontemps discuss all the possible landing spots for LeBron next season. They essentially dismiss the idea of him retiring after this year, but definitely don't dismiss the possibility of him back in Los Angeles, saying the Lakers "...Will have James' Bird rights and the ability to pay him up to the max for next season. They are hoping to remake the roster around Luka Doncic, however, and must factor in Austin Reaves' upcoming unrestricted free agency.

They also float the idea of a sign-and-trade that would bring James back to Cleveland in exchange for Jarrett Allen, which would then allow the Cavaliers to pay James more than the league minimum, which he would likely need to sign with the Cavs for if he joins the team as a free agent.

Maybe I am naive, but I don't foresee the Cavaliers trading an extremely important part of their current core for a 42 year-old LeBron James. In that case, the Cavaliers' only path to bringing LeBron back would be to offer him that minimum salary — which felt realistic until him potentially returning to the Lakers (who can offer him a maximum salary) became a realistic outcome.

Also, the Cavs wanting to bring back LeBron is a key piece of this puzzle. But that has always been a key piece. The Lakers being in play is a new development, and it might actually be the biggest obstacle standing between the Cavs and a reunion with their prodigal son. We'll deal with the Warriors another time.