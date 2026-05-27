Cavaliers need to treat Donovan Mitchell like Luka Doncic but learn from Mavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers should seriously consider trading Donovan Mitchell this summer. In the same way the Dallas Mavericks decided they weren’t going to win with Luka Doncic, the Cavs should do the same. But rather than taking the Nico Harrison approach and trading Doncic on a whim, the Cavs should field offers, let Mitchell’s availability be known, and get a package that can set them up for the future.

Mitchell has been in Cleveland for four seasons now. And over and over again, the Cavs have fallen short. Even this year, in their first Eastern Conference finals trip with Mitchell leading the way, they got brutally swept by the New York Knicks. Things just haven’t worked out.

So, much like the Mavs with Doncic, the Cavs should consider trading Mitchell – but they should do it the right way.

Cavs should consider trading Donovan Mitchell - but opposite to the way the Mavs traded Luka Doncic

At his best, Mitchell is one of the best shot-creators and shot-makers in the NBA. He has the ability to be a real offensive engine for one of the best teams in the league.

Unfortunately, things haven’t really worked out for him with the Cavs. They have a good roster, but not enough creation around him. And with James Harden getting older, the situation looks rough.

Unless Cleveland traded Evan Mobley for a significantly offensive upgrade – without losing too much on the defensive end – this core just doesn’t seem like it will get very far.

Because of that, trading Mitchell for a haul and planning around Mobley moving forward could be the best idea for the Cavaliers. If the right package came along, it could set itself up nicely for the future.

However, that’s the key to it all: Finding the right package. That’s what Harrison and the Mavericks failed to do. They failed miserably. They got back Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a first-round pick, and the experiment went terribly.

Instead, the Cavs should let it be known that they want to trade Mitchell. Let the rest of the league know that they are open for business. Then, a bidding war would likely commence.

Teams would come to them with their best offers, and the Cavaliers would actually have the power to negotiate. They could find the best possible package.

This version of the Cavs isn’t good enough to win a championship. Trading Mitchell this summer – much like the Mavs traded their best player in 2025 – could be their best pathway forward.