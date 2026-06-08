Cavaliers need to copy Knicks' KAT experiment for Donovan Mitchell's sake

When the New York Knicks traded Julius Randle for Karl-Anthony Towns, they did so in order to provide Jalen Brunson with a better-fitting, offense-minded big man. The Cleveland Cavaliers need to do that for Donovan Mitchell because Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen aren’t exactly the best offensive big men.

If the Cavaliers want to reach the next level as a team, trading one of Mobley or Allen for a better offensive center would help them get there. That would definitely help take some of the pressure off Mitchell on the offensive end. It worked out for the Knicks, and it’s the exact type of trade that could help Cleveland this summer.

The Cavs need to find a way to get it done.

Cavaliers should trade for an offensive upgrade at the big-man position

Mobley and Allen are two great big men. They both provide different things, and they can play together at the power forward and center positions. But as a duo, they haven’t been able to get over the hump.

The best the Mobley-Allen-Mitchell Cavs have done is get to the Eastern Conference finals. They did so this year, but they were brutally swept by the Knicks. It was ugly.

So, as the Cavaliers consider ways to improve their roster, with Mitchell at the helm, they should consider a move similar to the one the Knicks made when they traded Randle.

New York had done well with Randle. They had some playoff success. At least, a little bit. But their trade for Towns helped take them from a mid-tier playoff team to a legitimate contender.

Cleveland tried to do that by trading Darius Garland for James Harden at this year’s deadline, and it worked a little bit. But now, they need to try to shake up the roster even more.

Trading Randle for Towns gave the Knicks more offensive flexibility. The ability to play in more ways, all with Brunson still leading the show at the point guard spot.

That’s what Cleveland should try to do. Trading Mobley and/or Allen for an offensive upgrade at the big-man position could help flip them from a solid playoff team to a legitimate title contender.

Obviously, KAT isn’t available this summer, but finding the right player who could give them more on the offensive end is still possible. It’s just up to the Cavs to figure out what that looks like.

If the Cavaliers can find an offensive upgrade at the center spot, they should make the deal.