Cavaliers must make a non-star untouchable at the trade deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers have found a true diamond in the rough in second-year swingman Jaylon Tyson. Tyson played for three different universities at the Division I level, was drafted by the Cavaliers at No. 20 overall, and was instantly labeled an egregious reach by fans and analysts online.

Fast forward less than two years and Tyson has become so valuable to the Cavaliers that Koby Altman needs to make him untouchable at the 2026 NBA trade deadline.

Tyson played just 9.6 minutes per game as a rookie, but has become an indispensable contributor during his second season. He's appeared in 43 of the Cavaliers' 48 games, starting 28 and helping to save the team from a disastrous start.

Between his tremendous shooting, advanced feel for shot creation, and the potential he's shown on defense, Tyson is everything Cleveland could've dreamed of him becoming.

Tyson is currently averaging 13.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals, and 2.0 three-point field goals made in 27.9 minutes per game. He's doing so on a mind-blowing slash line of .513/.466/.764 and is shooting 47.0 percent on catch-and-shoot threes.

Considering how difficult it is for teams to find top-tier two-way supporting players, the Cavaliers would be fools to trade Tyson when he's only scratching the surface of his potential.

Jaylon Tyson is the two-way wing teams dream of finding but can't

Every week seems to spawn a new trade rumor that makes the top 3-and-D specialists in the NBA off limits in trade talks. Perhaps it's a product of the Oklahoma City Thunder overwhelming the Association and winning a championship by enlisting a surplus of players cut from that very cloth.

Though it's too soon to comfortably compare Tyson to the best 3-and-D players by virtue of staying power alone, it'd also be premature to give up on his already captivating development.

In addition to scoring with elite efficiency, Tyson is forcing opponents to shoot 3.6 percent worse from the field when he's the primary defender. According to Basketball Index, Tyson ranks in the 93rd percentile in perimeter isolation defense and the 96th percentile in off-ball chaser defense.

He's done so while playing a significant number of possessions against star-caliber scoring options on rival teams.

Jaylon Tyson offers immediate value, upside Cavaliers can't easily replace

The five players who have attempted the most shots against Tyson this season are Tyrese Maxey, Josh Giddey, Anthony Edwards, Payton Pritchard, and Brandon Miller. They've shot a combined 20-of-57 from the field, with Cade Cunningham, who's sixth on the list, checking in at 3-of-9.

In addition to thriving in on and off-ball situations as a defender, Tyson is taking on challenges that most second-year players wouldn't be able to handle.

With this in mind, Tyson has become an irreplaceable talent considering he's not only willing but able to defend the highest caliber of offensive players. It also doesn't hurt that he has six 20-point games since Dec. 1, including a 39-point eruption against the Philadelphia 76ers.

It's hard to call anyone but a star untouchable, but the Cavaliers would be wise to ignore all calls for Tyson ahead of the 2026 NBA trade deadline given his immediate value and untapped potential.