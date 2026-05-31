Cavaliers must avoid inevitable Jaylon Tyson temptation this summer

When you look at the Cleveland Cavaliers' potential trade assets outside of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, you're not looking at much. The Cavs have two tradable first-round picks, and in terms of player assets, only 23-year-old Jaylon Tyson -- who has a $3.7 million club option for next season -- figures to be an attractive commodity on the trade market for other teams.

You can rule out both Max Strus and Dennis Schröder as real "assets" in the sense of being able to land Cleveland an enticing return. While the Cavs should be looking to trade Strus and Schröder to help escape the second apron, both of these guys represent salary dumps, not trade assets that would give Cleveland real, consequential value in return that isn't just cap space.

That leads us back to Tyson, who also, it should be mentioned, has an additional $5.7 million club option for 2027-28. In other words, Tyson is on a bargain contract for the next two seasons, especially if he can re-emerge in 2026-27 as the athletic, two-way wing who exploded for a career-best 39 points in a game in January and was a fixture of the Cavaliers' starting rotation before all of their deadline moves changed the dynamic of the roster.

Cavaliers cannot afford to trade Jaylon Tyson this summer

The Cavs messed up by not finding a way to keep giving Tyson big minutes throughout the regular season and playoffs. If and when they undo that mistake next season, Tyson will surely continue to prove his value on both sides of the ball.

The entire league took notice when Tyson broke out in January, and no one has forgotten how special a player he might become. There are surely a handful of suitors out there looking at Tyson's potential -- along with his cheap contract over the next two seasons -- and wondering if they could pry Tyson away from the Cavs. He could contribute to a contender, and he'd also be a great wing for a rebuilding team to add.

As such, the Cavaliers are sure to be tempted with some smiling offers this summer for Tyson, but they must avoid giving in to that temptation. Given Cleveland's cap situation, any rotation-level player that they have on a bargain contract absolutely must be retained. This includes both Tyson and Sam Merrill.

Cavs' plan for core four makes keeping Jaylon Tyson even more important

If the Cavs are truly going to lean into their core four and run things back next year, they'll need a collection of cheap role players who can contribute to a playoff series. Tyson is already in that category, and he hasn't even approached his ceiling yet. Hold onto him.