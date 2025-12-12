Cavaliers must avoid costly Jaylon Tyson mistake now that Darius Garland is back

The Cleveland Cavaliers are likely to have their core four back on the hardwood soon, with Darius Garland re-joining the rotation two games ago and Jarrett Allen expected back possibly on Friday. Now, they're going to be presented with a decision on whether to start Jaylon Tyson with the rest of these four, and it's imperative that they do so.

Tyson has shown flashes of excellence through the first quarter of the season for Cleveland. It would be tempting to throw De'Andre Hunter back in with the starters due to his veteran experience, but the team would be better suited rolling with Jaylon and letting him ride the wave of success he's been on as of late.

Tyson brings a level of offensive flow that the Cavs have been missing. His cutting, decision-making and willingness to keep the ball moving have all stood out, especially during the stretches when Cleveland has struggled with stagnant possessions.

This team has dealt with long scoring droughts throughout the early part of the season, and Tyson has quietly become one of the few players on the roster who consistently breaks that pattern. His energy naturally lifts the tempo of the group and helps his teammates get easier reads.

The Cavaliers should be starting Jaylon Tyson

Another important factor is lineup fit. When Mitchell and Evan Mobley share the court, spacing is always a priority. Tyson has been one of Cleveland’s most reliable catch-and-shoot players this season, and his presence gives Mitchell and Garland more breathing room to operate.

Hunter provides size and defensive experience, but his offensive rhythm has been inconsistent and the Cavs cannot afford to bog down possessions with their stars returning to the lineup. Tyson simply complements the core better.

Defensively, Tyson has held his own against multiple positions, and the Cavs coaching staff has praised his ability to stay disciplined within their schemes. Cleveland’s defense fell off while Allen and Garland were sidelined, but Tyson’s game has shown that he can help stabilize their perimeter coverage while the frontcourt regains its footing. Playing him alongside Mobley unlocks more switching and gives the Cavs a bit more versatility.

There is also the matter of momentum. The Cavs are 14-11 after a 64-win season, and the pressure is very real. The players have spoken publicly about a need for urgency, and the coaching staff has echoed that sentiment. Tyson has been one of the few consistent bright spots in an uneven start. Pulling him from the starting group now would be an unnecessary disruption at a time when the Cavs are trying to regain rhythm.

Starting Jaylon Tyson is not just a reward for strong play, rather it's the move that keeps Cleveland aligned with what has worked while re-integrating their stars. If the Cavs want to steady the ship and push back toward the top of the East, leaning into the young wing who has already proven he belongs is the smartest path forward.