Cavaliers must answer urgent Donovan Mitchell challenge or risk losing everything

There is a chance that the Cleveland Cavaliers are entering what could be their final postseason with Donovan Mitchell. He will be eligible to sign an extension this summer, and if he doesn't, Fred Katz of The Athletic reported on Friday that a trade could take shape (subscription required).

"If he signs it, the Cavs can move forward with him at their core. If he doesn’t, the organization will discuss the possibility of moving him, league sources said."

How can Cleveland convince Mitchell to hang around? Well, by winning, of course. That is why the front office traded Darius Garland for James Harden before the deadline. The organization knew they needed to increase their chances of doing something in the playoffs, and they couldn't afford to wait with Mitchell's future on the line.

Cavaliers need to do what they haven't done with Donovan Mitchell

Since the Cavaliers traded for the star guard in 2022, the team has tallied a first-round exit and two second-round exits.

That's not what Cleveland thought it would have to show after sending Lauri Markkanen (the equivalent of a few first-rounders now), Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks, and two pick swaps to Utah.

It can't be what Mitchell envisioned, either. He's made it as far in the postseason as he did with the Jazz, and still has yet to play in a conference finals.

Cleveland has to take advantage of its position

The Cavaliers drew as favorable a path as they could have, facing the shaky Raptors in the first round rather than the surging Hawks. If they win, they'll play either the top-ranked Pistons, the Hornets, or the Magic, depending on who wins tonight's play-in game.

Detroit is young and doesn't have the playoff experience Cleveland does, but the Pistons are in the position they're in for a reason.

Still, you can view it as a "win" that the Cavaliers don't have to worry about seeing the Celtics or the Knicks until the conference finals. Making it that far for the first time since 2018 may not be enough to sway Mitchell to sign a new deal, though. He has his sights set on something more than that.

Keep in mind that Katz wrote that Cleveland will only discuss the possibility of moving on from Mitchell if he doesn't sign an extension. That doesn't mean a trade will happen, but the guard could also change everything if he requested a trade. Hey, you never know what will happen.

The Cavaliers are feeling the heat, and the last thing they want is to disassemble the roster they thought would lead them to a title. Losing Donovan Mitchell would mean doing just that.