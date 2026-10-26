The Cleveland Cavaliers are two games into the season, and they've already made watching the fourth quarter an exhausting experience.

First came the 29-point lead they squandered against Philadelphia. Then came Saturday's narrow escape against Brooklyn, when a 22-point fourth-quarter advantage nearly disappeared before Cleveland secured a 125-121 victory.

Now comes Minnesota, an undefeated Western Conference contender featuring Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball, two studs who have absolutely no intention of letting their foot off the gas. If the Cavaliers think they can survive another late-game collapse against this Timberwolves team, they're taking an enormous risk.

Minnesota won't be nearly as forgiving of Cleveland's mistakes

The Timberwolves arrive in Cleveland with a 3-0 record, having won each of their first three games by at least 20 points. That's an intimidating start, particularly considering how Cleveland has struggled to finish games.

Against Brooklyn, the Cavaliers committed eight fourth-quarter turnovers and surrendered 41 points. Through two games, opponents have outscored Cleveland 73-45 in the final period. Those numbers are unacceptable for a team expecting to compete for a championship.

Edwards and Ball present a particularly dangerous challenge. Both can create offense quickly, attack defensive weaknesses and punish careless possessions. If Cleveland continues giving opponents extra opportunities through turnovers, Minnesota has the offensive firepower to capitalize.

Rudy Gobert's presence around the basket creates another challenge. The Cavaliers will need disciplined offensive possessions rather than relying on difficult shots when their initial actions break down. Cleveland has already demonstrated how quickly a comfortable advantage can disappear.

Against a Timberwolves team playing this well, another extended stretch of careless basketball could be far more difficult to overcome.

The Cavaliers have an opportunity to send a championship message

As frustrating as Cleveland's first two performances have been, there's an important reason to remain optimistic.The Cavaliers have demonstrated that they can build substantial leads against NBA opponents. Their talent has never been the central concern.

Donovan Mitchell remains an elite offensive weapon. Evan Mobley is showing encouraging signs of growth as a scorer, and Jarrett Allen provides another reliable presence around the basket. Cleveland has the personnel to challenge Minnesota.

What the Cavaliers need now is a complete 48-minute performance. That means protecting the basketball, maintaining defensive discipline and refusing to allow one poor stretch to become an extended collapse.

Monday's matchup could even offer an early glimpse of a potential NBA Finals pairing. A victory over an undefeated Western Conference contender wouldn't erase Cleveland's previous mistakes, but it would demonstrate that the Cavaliers are capable of responding against serious competition.

It would also give fans something they've desperately needed through this frustrating opening week: a reason to feel excited about what this team can accomplish. Nobody expects Cleveland to play perfectly. However, a roster with championship aspirations should be able to protect a commanding lead without forcing its supporters to endure another desperate finish.

This is an opportunity to show that the Cavaliers understand what's at stake. The Cavaliers have the talent, experience and home-court advantage to make Monday night special. We're rooting for them to seize the opportunity. Give the fans a reason to believe, Cleveland. And please, this time, finish the job without giving us all a heart attack in the process.