Cavaliers may have backed themselves into trading Darius Garland

Imagine being a star for an NBA team, waking up in the morning and seeing your name all over the rumor mill in connection to a potential trade. There is a good chance that was the reality Darius Garland was forced to navigate when he started his day.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are suddenly all over the NBA rumor mill. One story absolutely dominated those conversations on Monday night. It was a rumored Garland swap that would bring back James Harden in return. Chris Mannix jumped in on starting that scorching-hot discussion.

Mannix reported, "The Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers have had advanced discussions on a deal that would send James Harden to Cleveland in exchange for Darius Garland, sources tell Sports Illustrated."

The NBA insider added that Cleveland had pushed for a draft pick or swap to be added to the deal. The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly resisted the idea.

Whether this specific deal gets done remains to be seen. However, this latest cycle of Garland rumors feel like the most substantial of his time in Cleveland. The human element of dangling your two-time All-Star point guard and having it all over the news cycle could finally force the Cavaliers' hand to make the move they have avoided for years.

Cleveland may have turned speculation into a problem it can no longer manage

Imagine coming to work for the place you've been at for seven years after finding out they tried to send you over to another company on the West Coast. It does not really happen in other professional fields that are not sports. If it did, though, it would be pretty awkward right?

Welcome to Garland's situation in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers can certainly have conversations with their star point guard to try and reassure him there was a lot more smoke than substance here. However, to some degree, the damage has been done, and there is no walking it back.

Now, if you were almost sent to a company on the West Coast, would you want to deliver unrivaled work ethic and dedication to your current employer? Probably not, and no one would blame you either.

Once again, welcome to Garland's world.

The Cavaliers have put themselves in a bind. It may just be best to rip the chord here and give a fresh start to both the franchise and Garland. The goal is still to win now in Cleveland. Trying to go on a deep postseason run without everyone locked in on that achievement is a tough ask.

There are naturally a few assumptions made here about psyche and attitude that are up for discussion. However, basketball is not just X's and O's. It's managing personalities. morale, and the harsher realities of the business. The Cavs made that difficult for themselves.