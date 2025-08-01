Cavaliers made their stance on Darius Garland crystal clear this summer

The Cleveland Cavaliers crashed and burned in the playoffs last season when Darius Garland got hurt. Despite an uncertain injury timeline, the franchise has made its stance on their All-Star point guard crystal clear -- they are not concerned heading into next season.

There were plenty of calls for the Cavaliers to break up their core four players this summer after another disappointing playoff finish. It is certainly true that the fit of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell is not ideal given that both thrive with the ball and are small, below-average defenders.

On the other hand, it's hard to find another backcourt with the pure offensive power that the Cavaliers can boast, and this was a team that won 64 games last season. Garland's play or fit wasn't the issue in the playoffs; it was that he got hurt. The front office kept the pair together and are betting on an even higher ceiling next season.

The hindrance to that goal, however, is that Garland had offseason surgery to repair that toe injury. His status to start the season is reportedly uncertain. With Cleveland having such high expectations heading into next season, and already knowing how vulnerable they are without Garland, it would have made a lot of sense for Koby Altman and company to make a move to add an on-ball point guard to fill in for Garland.

That they did not suggests the Cavaliers remain firmly behind Garland, and are not afraid that he will miss much time in the regular season.

Cavaliers offseason is a vote of confidence in Darius Garland

The Cavaliers made a decision this offseason to prioritize one of their two key unrestricted free agents over the other. Already above the second tax apron, every dollar committed to new contracts would be multiplied many times over in cost and make it harder to improve the team moving forward.

The Cavs chose to hand a long-term deal to movement shooter Sam Merrill and not backup point guard Ty Jerome. In and of itself, that is a vote of confidence in Darius Garland's ability and health. If not, Cleveland likely would have brought Jerome back to fill in for Garland were he to be unavailable or limited.

The Cavaliers did upgrade their backcourt, but not with a player able to fill in for Garland this season. They made a savvy trade for Lonzo Ball, but he is more of an off-ball guard than a direct on-ball shot-creator and playmaker like Garland. Rookie second-round pick Tyrese Proctor could grow into his long-term backup, but he won't be ready from the jump.

A lack of a move to add another veteran on-ball guard or shot creator is a crystal clear sign that this organization is not worried about Garland's injury long-term. What's more, it's also a strong suggestion that they are not planning to shop Garland midseason. If they were to trade Garland it would almost certainly be for a package that does not bring a starting-level point guard. If moving him in-season was on their radar, it would have made a lot of sense to bring in a veteran at point guard to fill in.

Darius Garland is a homegrown star who just had an All-NBA level of season and is still only 25 years old. His future is bright, and the Cavaliers have seemingly declared that his future in Cleveland is too.