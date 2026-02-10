Cavaliers’ long-awaited Nae’Qwan Tomlin decision is finally official

Nae'Qwan Tomlin has been playing important minutes for the Cleveland Cavaliers since November, becoming a regular fixture in the rotation and a crucial piece off the bench. Koby Altman and the front office have finally rewarded him for all of those things.

Shams Charania reported: "The Cleveland Cavaliers are signing two-way forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin to a new two-year, $3 million guaranteed contract, agent Aaron Turner of Verus Basketball tells ESPN. Tomlin has served as a reliable, energetic reserve for the Cavs."

This was a decision that everyone knew would happen. When the Cavaliers traded Lonzo Ball away for nothing but financial flexibility, clearing a spot after the De'Andre Hunter trade temporarily filled up their roster, it was obvious Tomlin was going to get rewarded.

Altman came out and said as much in his post-deadline press conference. The feeling of inevitably was certainly earned here for Tomlin. The 25-year-old rescued the Cavaliers from a disaster with his emergence in the 2025-26 campaign.

Converting Nae'Qwan Tomlin's contract was always necessary for the Cavaliers

Elevating Tomlin from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract officially makes him eligible for playoff minutes in 2025-26. There's a good shot that will matter too.

Larry Nance Jr. was brought in to be the third big man behind Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen during the offseason. That addition never truly worked out how the Cavaliers wanted it to. Nance's injuries and on-court drop-off made him less and less playable with every passing day.

Tomlin answered the call.

The obvious limitations with him would be that he's more of a wing than a big. That has limited him to largely playing the four. For the Cavs, that really is not much of an issue. Tomlin can reliably step in beside Allen or Mobley playing the five and give them a sturdy presence off the bench. If Cleveland truly needs more minutes at center, they have Thomas Bryant to turn to.

Filling the void in the frontcourt is not the only call Tomlin has answered. The Cavs have wavered in their effort levels and focus throughout an up-and-down campaign. That cannot be said of the newest full-time member of the roster.

Tomlin's motor is relentless, in the best type of way. His energy on the floor is contagious and it can alter possessions consistently.

Getting the standard deal here was deserved on all fronts for Tomlin. After breaking out as a bench spark, the Cavaliers were wise to not limit his impact in any way on the rest of this season.