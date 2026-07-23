Cavaliers' LeBron James backup plan is extremely underwhelming

What happens if LeBron James doesn't sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers?

That's a possible future that the franchise and its fans have to grapple with as the "Indecision" stretches deep into its fourth week. NFL teams are already kicking off training camp and the greatest player in the history of the NBA is floating in free agency.

Cleveland has to line up their backup plan if LeBron chooses to sign with a different team -- be it the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors or anyone else. According to NBA Insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, that backup plan is headlined by former No. 5 overall pick Mario Hezonja.

They wrote late on Wednesday, "add Hezonja's name to the list of potential fallback options for Cleveland."

Underwhelming? Absolutely.

Mario Hezonja is considering an NBA return

LeBron James returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers would be a return to the place of his greatest success. Mario Hezonja returning to the NBA would be a return to the place of his public failure.

The Croatian forward was a talented role player for Barcelona as a teenager and earned himself a lot of fans among NBA front offices. He declared for the 2015 NBA Draft and was selected with the fifth overall pick by the Orlando Magic.

Hezonja had plenty of skill but couldn't put it together in the NBA. He spent three years in Orlando without becoming a full-time starter, and then spent most of two seasons with the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers.

In 219 games across five seasons, he averaged a paltry 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and shot just 41.7 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from deep. He was dumped on the Memphis Grizzlies and waived in December of 2020.

Hezonja has starred overseas

A few months later, Hezonja made the call to move overseas, signing with Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos in February of 2021. He then starred in Russia for a year before earning his way back to Spain, signing with Real Madrid in La Liga.

Hezonja has spent the last four seasons in Madrid resurrecting his career. He has been one of the best players on one of the best teams in Europe. Last season, Hezonja won the Spanish Liga MVP while averaging 17.5 points and five rebounds per game.

It makes a lot of sense for Hezonja to consider an NBA return. He has conquered Europe, winning titles and personal awards, and it's time to test himself against the world's best to see if he can become a full-time rotation player in the NBA.

There is very little evidence to suggest that the 31-year-old veteran is going to come in and be a high-level contributor or even a starter for the Cavaliers. To go from LeBron James to Hezonja is a jarring pivot.

Hezonja would be a letdown

The Cavaliers have been linked to other names this summer. Could they have traded for Giannis Antetokounmpo? Jaylen Brown? Even now, names like Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis are being tossed about.

To go from blockbuster trades and the return of The King to running back last year's team, minus Dean Wade and adding a former draft bust who hasn't played in the NBA in six years? What a letdown.

Hezonja might have some magic within him. He might be exactly what they want in a bench player. He's not LeBron James, nor even some younger, more mysterious option like Jonathan Kuminga.

Signing Hezonja to a minimum deal to take a roster spot is fine. If he is their big addition after losing out on LeBron? There will be a lot of disappointed Cleveland fans.