Cavaliers just learned a Jarrett Allen fact they desperately hoped wasn't true

Jarrett Allen was awesome in Game 7 against the Toronto Raptors. He was terrible in the games leading into that showdown, and he was terrible on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons. It is looking like he is a one-hit wonder.

There are some beloved names among the lists of one-hit wonders throughout American music history. Whether it's Los Del Rio's "Macarena", A-ha's "Take On Me" or even "Tubthumping" by Chumbawamba, each song on its own is a wonder and a delight.

Therre are one-hit wonders in church

Yet one great moment, no matter how wonderful, is not enough to sustain a career of excellence. While the above groups pale in comparison to the likes of The Beatles, Mariah Carey or even Taylor Swift, who have produced many top songs.

The Cleveland Cavaliers hoped desperately that Jarrett Allen was about to start his own run of No. 1 hits after exploding in Game 7. While star teammates James Harden, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley were all struggling, it was Allen who had the best game of his career.

22 points. 19 rebounds, eight of them on the offensive glass. Two assists. Two steals. Two blocks. He was a mountain in the middle, walling off the paint. On offense, he was knocking opponents aside as he rebounded and finished. He dominated the game and was the best player on the court for a Game 7.

For a player who has been maligned by Cavaliers fans and enemies alike for his playoff struggles, it was a mountaintop moment for Allen. He had finally broken through, found that extra gear, and came alive just when his team needed him the most. Surely he was ready to sustatin that energy and impact.

Jarrett Allen is struggling

Surely not. Allen proved to be a one-hit wonder rather than a late-blooming playoff prodigy. In Game 1 against the Detroit Pistons in the second round, Allen fell flat on his face. The seven-footer shot just 1-for-4 from the field, a disappointing accuracy and volume.

He managed a paltry three rebounds, less than five other players on his team. His one assist was negated by a turnover, and he fouled four times. With Evan Mobley struggling in a significant way (team-worst -18 on the night) this team needs to rely on Allen.

Unfortunately, they have seen this disappearing act before. In the first round thee years ago, the lights were too bright for Allen. Last season, his role was diminished as shooting centers on Indiana played him off the court.

The Cavaliers need All-Star Jarrett Allen, or All-Defense Jarrett Allen. They don't keed lukewarm players or potential busts. Allen has wilted under the pressure of the Detroit Pistons, a key failure that could spell doom for this team's entire future.

Can the Cavaliers win it all? Yes, but to do so requires getting more from Allen. If he continues to struggle -- if Game 7 is merely a memory -- that road becomes more steep and much thornier.

Jarrett Allen is a really good player. He has the ability to take over an undersized team. He plays hard and has a good attitude.

But sustained artist he is not. He is a one-hit wonder, and his time will come due. The Cavaliers can only hope he manages to marvel the crowds at least once more.