Cavaliers Injury Report: Key starter set to return, which could be good and bad

At long last, the Cleveland Cavaliers will have their original starting lineup together for the first time all season.

In the midst of one of the best starts in franchise history, the league-leading Cavaliers have largely obscured the fact that they have been short-handed. Their starting small forward, Max Strus, injured his ankle during the last week of preseason and has missed the team's first 25 games.

The team has adjusted by rotation a few different players through the vacant small forward spot in the starting lineup. Dean Wade was the first player chosen, and arguably he has performed the best in that role. Isaac Okoro has had the most starts and his perimeter defense has been extremely valuable. Caris LeVert and Sam Merrill have both passed through but are best deployed off the bench, while rookie Jaylon Tyson got a single start on the night over half the rotation rested or nursed injuries.

That's a lot of movement through one starting spot, and it will likely be over now that Max Strus is returning.

Max Strus is returning to the Cavaliers' lineup

Chris Fedor reported on Tuesday night that Max Strus had practiced in full and was trending toward a return as early as Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. A chorus of voices chimed in on Wednesday to confirm, including ESPN's Shams Charania with a definitive statement.

Ankle sprains seem like an injury players should be able to bounce back from right away, but not every sprain is created equal. Mild sprains can be shaken off and played through, while Grade-2 sprains may take a few games. Grade-3 sprains, like Strus had, are much more unpredictable and usually mean missing at least a month. Ty Jerome suffered such an injury last season and do to complications ended up needing surgery and missing the rest of the season.

For Strus to be back and, by all accounts, moving normally is a boon for the Cavaliers. He was an excellent fit in their starting lineup last season, spacing the floor but able to survive on defense. He doesn't have ideal size for a small forward, but he plays strong and can guard up a position. He is also an excellent fit in a variety of lineups when the four stars are staggered.

The Cavaliers are certainly a better team with Strus healthy and in the rotation, and they will be better equipped for both regular season and postseason success. At the same time, Strus is no guarantee to return free of rust, and the Cavaliers will have to mix up rotations that have worked so well for them thus far.

Strus returning and playing significant minutes means fewer minutes for deserving players on the roster. Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade and Georges Niang are all likely to be pushed down the pecking order, and Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson may find themselves outside of the rotation entirely.

The Cavaliers have also been shooting lights-out as a team. If Strus needs time to get his shot in order, that likely drags down their offensive attack -- hopefully for just a short time, but it's very possible. Reintegrating a player into something that is working so well and has been for more than a quarter of the season is a difficult task, not a flippant one.

Still, at the end of the day the Cavaliers are a better team with Max Strus in the fold, and he will play an important role in the months to come. Hopefully for Strus and the Cavaliers, he plays that role excellently and helps to elevate this team toward its championship goals.