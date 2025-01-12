Cavaliers head coach gives quote about young star that puts the NBA on notice

Evan Mobley is leveling up this season.

That was far from a sure thing as recently as this past offseason, when Mobley was coming off another elite defensive season paired with an offensive year that was merely "fine" and not special. The future of the Cleveland Cavaliers hadn't yet demonstrated he could be an offensive star, and that had shockwaves through the organization.

After the Cavaliers lost in the playoffs, a summer of decisions awaited. Would Donovan Mitchell decide to sign an extension and commit to the team, or would he ask out? Would the team decide the best way to maximize Mobley was trading Jarrett Allen? After deciding to fire head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, which coach would they choose to come in? And would their top choice, Kenny Atkinson, choose Mobley and the Cavaliers?

Finally, with Mobley due for a contract extension, would the Cavaliers commit max money to a player who hadn't broken through?

Somehow, for Mobley and the Cavaliers, the stars aligned this summer and each decision has turned to gold. Mitchell re-committed to the franchise, Darius Garland didn't ask for a deal, Jarrett Allen not only wasn't traded but agreed to a contract extension, and Kenny Atkinson agreed to commit to the Cavaliers -- and specifically, making a run at unlocking these four stars all together.

The key to that puzzle was Evan Mobley.

Evan Mobley was the key

The Cavaliers had some work to do maximizing the offensive fit of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, but Atkinson's top task was taking two non-shooting bigs and creating a thriving offense around them. Mobley was the key; if it was all going to work, he needed to not only be one of the best defenders in the league, he needed to take a massive step forward on offense.

The front office and ownership clearly believed he could take that step, giving Mobley a max rookie extension that includes "Rose Rule" escalators if he makes an All-NBA Team this season. Donovan Mitchell believed he could as well, telling Atkinson shortly after he was hired "No. 1, you don't know how good Evan is.' And then he said, 'We have to empower him.'"

Atkinson has done just that, instituting a new offense that isn't based on pick-and-rolls but rather ball movement around Evan Mobley handling the ball at the elbow, or in the paint, or even on the perimeter. It's an offense clearly influenced by the movement of the Golden State Warriors, where Atkinson was an assistant coach for the past three seasons.

Trusting Mobley with the ball meant taking it out of the hands of Mitchell and Garland, a risky move, but it has worked. Mobley has leveled up in nearly all areas as an offensive player. He is confident handling the ball, either bringing it up the court or running the play from the elbow with cutters and shooters around him. His big-to-big passing has been excellent, with lobs or bounce passes to Jarrett Allen maximizing the pairing.

His shooting has certainly improved, as he is now 41.4 percent (impressive) on 2.8 attempts per game (even more impressive). The biggest area where he has improved, however, is in strength and determination inside. He is able to knock smaller opponents over and finish through contact, something that couldn't be said of the somewhat gangly teenager who first joined the team.

Mobley's counting stats are held back by playing on a team with three other stars, but they are still eye-popping in their own right. Mobley is averaging more than a block and a steal per game, and that combination alongside his other counting stats puts him among All-Stars and Hall of Famers throughout NBA history. Add in that he's hitting more than a 3-pointer per game, and the list shrinks massively: only 14 other players have hit those marks, including six MVPs, a number of multi-time All-Stars, and his fellow rising stars at forward in Scottie Barnes and Jalen Johnson.

Evan Mobley's secret?

This potential was always there. The Cavaliers saw it, which is why they not only drafted him third overall but handed him a maximum extension this offseason. Mitchell saw it, and pointed Atkinson right to it. And Atkinson saw it, putting the ball in his hands and watching the offense transform into the greatest offense in NBA history.

The secret? Atkinson shared that recently in an interview with ESPN. "He's starting to believe how good he is."

That confidence is in a positive feedback loop; Mobley now doesn't fear going inside and so he does that more often. Teams are being forced to put bigger, stronger defenders on him, which Mobley then pulls out of the paint and allows Jarrett Allen to bully smaller players. Double Mitchell, and Evan Mobley is catching on the short-roll as an empowered, experienced playmaker.

The key to this Cavaliers team reaching its potential was always Evan Mobley becoming their best player. He had the potential to do so, and in the words of his head coach, he's starting to believe that he can be that player.

Once his ascension concludes, the NBA had better watch out: Evan Mobley, two-way destroyed of worlds, linchpin of the league's best team, is coming. And his confidence is through the roof.